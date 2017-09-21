Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman to Pen Memoir of Their 'Epic Romance'

According to USA Today, Megan Mullally, soon to be seen reprising her role as eccentric Karen Walker on the NBC reboot of WILL & GRACE, will join celeb husband Nick Offerman to write a joint memoir on what they describe as their "epic romance."



Titled "The Greatest Love Story Ever Told" the project was announced today by publisher Dutton. The self-described "smoldering" tale is set to be published in the fall of 2018.



In a statement, the couple, who have been together for 17 years, joked: "This sexy tome will be so (fire emoji), you'll be tempted to make love to it. Please do not attempt this, as it is an inanimate object that cannot give its consent. Conversely, the audio book will definitely be recommended as an accompaniment to hours of tantric pleasuring, either solo or with a partner."



Offerman, best known for his role in PARKS & RECREATION, is the author of past books including Paddle Your Own Canoe and Gumption: Relighting the Torch of Freedom with America's Gutsiest Troublemakers. Mullally most recently appeared on Broadway in 2014's IT'S ONLY A PLAY. Other Broadway credits include YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

