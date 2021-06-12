Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Haley Podschun Can't Wait for Her Re-Opening Night!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Haley Podschun, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest/most fun shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

An amazing Wicked fan has my handwriting tattooed on them! I didn't know when I wrote "Thank Goodness" that it would be a tattoo, otherwise I would have made sure my not-so-great handwriting was a little better. The Wicked world of fans is really special and I am so honored to be a tiny part of their lives.

Who are you a super fan of?

All of my friends. Truly. They are all hustlers and we each inspire each other. However my bestie, Jenny DiNoia, is who I am the biggest superfan of. She was my Elphaba on the road, has played Elphaba in more countries than anyone else and to top it all off, she's a mom to a beautiful little girl.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I get really nervous before a first show, ANY audition, or a concert performance!

Broadway is coming back in the fall! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

It would be really nice to travel as much as I can. When you're in a show, you can't go anywhere because of work. When you're not in a show, you can't go anywhere because you're auditioning! It's a hard biz.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Wicked. I want to hear Glinda say "it's good to see me, isn't it?" and hear the audience just erupt with happiness and applause. It will be such an emotional night for everyone in any Broadway house. I can't wait to have my "re-opening night" wherever/whenever it may be.

Hayley Podschun was seen touring the country by bubble in the smash hit musical, Wicked, where she played her dream role of Glinda. Her Broadway credits include: Hello, Dolly! , Something Rotten!, Chaplin (playing Mildred Harris, Chaplin's first wife), Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park With George, Hairspray, and The Sound of Music. With eight Broadway shows, two national tours, film/television/voiceover work, and a guest host on QVC, she is a true triple threat.