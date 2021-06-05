Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Betsy Struxness Can't Wait to Get Back to HAMILTON!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Hamilton veteran Betsy Struxness, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

No one's asked for anything crazy yet. HA! I had fun singing "What I Did For Love" for someone though.

Who are you a super fan of?

I can never get enough Lesli Margherita. Period.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I played the violin for 6 years when I was a child.

Broadway is coming back in the fall! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

Oh, I'm going to the Grand Canyon in June/July and Hawaii in July/Aug to play in nature and celebrate birthdays and marriages.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Hamilton. Duh.

Betsy Struxness is an Interdisciplinary Artist and WERQ Dance Fitness Master Trainer and Choreographer based in Los Angeles after 20 years in New York City. Her biggest honor to date has been bringing the smash hit musical Hamilton from the workshop to off-Broadway to Broadway as one of the original cast members.