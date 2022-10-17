Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Mag
Click Here for More on Stage Mag

Meet the Company of SPACE DOGS: THE MUSICAL- Now Streaming on BroadwayHD

Space Dogs is written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire.

Oct. 17, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Space Dogs is now available to stream on BroadwayHD!

﻿Space Dogs is an epic new musical that tells the mind-blowing true story of Laika and Chief Designer - a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes from Hairspray, 9 to 5, American Idiot, Spring Awakening, and Almost Famous and Nick Blaemire from Cry Baby and Glory Days, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Click here to stream Space Dogs today and get to know the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Meet the Company of SPACE DOGS: THE MUSICAL- Now Streaming on BroadwayHD
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE FOUR SEASONS Embarks on Ontario-Quebec Tour This YearTHE FOUR SEASONS Embarks on Ontario-Quebec Tour This Year
October 17, 2022

GFN Productions offers their first Ontario-Quebec tour with The Four Seasons, stopping in six cities for seven performances of this thrilling program. Ensemble Classico-Moderne, led by talented emerging conductor Francis Choinière, featuring Radio Canada's 2020-2021 Classical Revelation violinist Isabella d'Éloize Perron.
Mike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th AnniversaryMike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th Anniversary
October 17, 2022

To celebrate next year's 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells, the multi-million-selling and multi-award-winning album will be performed live in concert for a celebratory UK tour. 
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's DA:NS FESTIVAL is Running NowEsplanade – Theatres on the Bay's DA:NS FESTIVAL is Running Now
October 17, 2022

The 17th and final edition of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's da:ns festival is now running through 23 Oct 2022.
THE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next YearTHE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Year
October 17, 2022

The Tempest comes to Theatre Tallahassee in 2023. Performances will run January 19 – February 5, 2023.
SING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in DecemberSING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December
October 17, 2022

After too many COVID Christmas cancellations, the cult hit 'Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol' returns, because we all really need it right now…