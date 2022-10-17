Meet the Company of SPACE DOGS: THE MUSICAL- Now Streaming on BroadwayHD

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Space Dogs is now available to stream on BroadwayHD!

﻿Space Dogs is an epic new musical that tells the mind-blowing true story of Laika and Chief Designer - a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes from Hairspray, 9 to 5, American Idiot, Spring Awakening, and Almost Famous and Nick Blaemire from Cry Baby and Glory Days, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

