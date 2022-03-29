Meet the Cast of HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight

How I Learned to Drive officially begins performances tonight, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 ahead of a Tuesday, April 19, 2022 opening night.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel and directed by Drama Desk Award winner Mark Brokaw, How I Learned to Drive is led by original cast members Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker, Tony Award nominee David Morse, and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who will be joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers.

The thrilling Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

Learn more about the cast bringing this show to Broadway!

Mary-Louise Parker recently won the 2021 Tony award for her spectacular run as Bella Baird in Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway, and will next be seen on stage in the Broadway revival of HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE, in a role she originated off-Broadway (Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination). She can also recently be seen starring in the Netflix limited series COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE opposite Nick Offerman and directed by Ava DuVernay.

She also originated roles in the first productions: PROOF (Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Lucille Lortel, Obie, and New York Magazine Awards, T. Schreiber Award), PRELUDE TO A KISS (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award, The Clarence Derwent Award, Drama Desk nomination), HEISENBERG, THE SNOW GEESE, FOUR DOGS AND A BONE, BABYLON GARDENS and the American premieres of THE ART OF SUCCESS and COMMUNICATING DOORS. Her other theater credits include RECKLESS (where she earned her third Tony Award nomination), HEDDA GABLER, BUS STOP, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, UP IN SARATOGA, HAY FEVER, and others. She was a member of Circle Rep Theater Company and a founding member of the Edge Theater.

Television: WEEDS (Golden Globe award, four additional nominations, three Emmy nominations, six SAG nominations), ANGELS IN AMERICA (Emmy Award, Golden Globe, Satellite Award), THE WEST WING (Emmy nomination), THE ROBBER BRIDE (Emmy nomination), MR. MERCEDES, WHEN WE RISE, BILLIONS, SUGAR TIME, SAINT MAYBE, A PLACE FOR ANNIE and others.

FIlm: RED SPARROW, GOLDEN EXITS, R.I.P.D, RED and RED 2, BEHAVING BADLY, PIPE DREAM, CHRONICALLY METROPOLITAN, LONGTIME COMPANION, GRAND CANYON, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, NAKED IN NEW YORK, THE CLIENT, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, BOYS ON THE SIDE, RECKLESS, THE FIVE SENSES SAVED!, ROMANCE & CIGARETTES, Red Dragon, SOLITARY MAN, HOWL and others.

Also a writer, Mary-Louise was an on-staff contributor at Esquire magazine for over a decade, and has written for The New York Times, O magazine, Bullet, Bust, Hemispheres, The Riveter, In Style, and others. Her first book, Dear Mr. You, was translated into multiple languages, and included on the San Francisco Chronicle's list of best books of the year. The audio book was nominated for best narration by the Audio Publishers Association.

David Morse received Emmy nominations for his roles on "House" and HBO's "John Adams," and has appeared in numerous television shows, including Emmy-nominated "Escape at Dannemora," "Hack," "Treme," "True Detective," "Outsiders," and "St. Elsewhere." Morse's film credits include The Green Mile (1999), 16 Blocks (2006), The Hurt Locker (2009), World War Z (2013), and Concussion (2015). A stage veteran, Morse was most recently seen on Broadway in the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. His other notable stage performances include the 1984 Los Angeles production of Of Mice and Men; Lanford Wilson's Redwood Curtain, in which he originated the role of Lyman; Heather MacDonald's An Almost Holy Picture; the Broadway production of The Seafarer; the Off-Broadway production of The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; and the original Off-Broadway production of How I Learned to Drive, for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award, a Drama Desk Award, and an Obie Award. He can also be seen in Apple's "The Morning Show," HBO's "The Deuce," and Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird." He is represented by UTA, Kipperman Management, and Katz, Golden & Rosenman LLP.

Johanna Day (Female Greek Chorus)

Broadway: The Nap, Sweat (Tony Nomination), You Can't Take It With You, August: Osage County, Lombardi, Proof (Tony Nomination). Theatre: Floyd's (Guthrie) Peace for Mary Francis (New Group), Peter and Jerry (Second Stage - Drama Desk Nomination) Appropriate (Signature - Obie Award, The Lilly Award), Poor Behavior (Mark Taper), Realistic Joneses (Yale), Choice (Huntington), The Rainmaker (Arena Stage - Helen Hayes Award), How I Learned to Drive (Vineyard). Television: Bull, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary (5 Years Recurring), For Life, New Amsterdam, The Blacklist, Escape at Dannemora, The Knick, The Americans, Masters of Sex. Film: Worth, The Post, Great Gilley Hopkins, How Far She Went, The Breatharian.

Alyssa May Gold (Teenage Greek Chorus)

Alyssa May Gold is thrilled that we are all back together in a theater to share a story, especially this one. Her credits as an actress include: Broadway: Arcadia; Off-Broadway: Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (WP Theater/2nd Stage), Julius Caesar, Juliet + Romeo, The Maid's Tragedy (Pocket Universe), Middle of the Night, Lemon Sky (Keen Company); Film/TV/Web: Rebel in the Rye, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Taking Woodstock, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Law & Order: SVU," and "You Made It Worse" (which she also wrote/directed). Alyssa is the founder of Pocket Universe, a theater/film production company dedicated to reconsidering and re-imagining classic stories and conventions. BA: NYU Gallatin. MA: LAMDA. Proud Member: Team SMASHY. @heylyssamay/@universepocket

Chris Myers (Male Greek Chorus)

Broadway Debut. Selected NY Theater: BLKS (MCC), An Octoroon (Soho Rep; Obie Award), The Winter's Tale (The Public), Whorl Inside A Loop (Second Stage), On The Grounds of Belonging (The Public), Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout), Julius Caesar (Shakespeare in the Park), War (LCT3), Brownsville Song (LCT3). Selected Regional: Henry IV (Shakespeare Center LA; with Tom Hanks), Fences (McCarter/Long Wharf; Dir: Phylica Rashad), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare Theatre DC). TV: "Merry Happy Whatever" (Netflix), "The Resident" (FOX), "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "The Good Fight" (CBS), "She's Gotta Have It" (Netflix; Dir: Spike Lee), "The Breaks" (VH1). Training: Juilliard | chrismyersinc.com | Instagram: @chrismyersinc

Photo Credit: How I Learned to Drive, Manhattan Theatre Club https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/shows/2021-22-season/how-i-learned-to-drive/.