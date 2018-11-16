Meet Ruben Studdard And Clay Aiken at The Imperial Theatre Box Office This Monday!

The Imperial Theatre Box Office (249 West 45th Street) will open Monday November 19th at 1pm for Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken in Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show (aka "Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show"), the monumental, one-of-a-kind Holiday spectacular Broadway show that will begin performances on Broadway Friday, December 7th, with Opening Night set for December 11th. This limited engagement runs through December 30th only.



To celebrate the Box Office Opening, Ruben and Clay will be on hand from 1pm to 2pm, distributing special Christmas gifts including signed limited edition posters to the first 100 folks on line, a Collectors Edition Holiday Ornament to the first 250 people to arrive, and tasty treats courtesy of NUCHAS Artisan Hand-Held Foods! There will also be chances to win tickets for Opening Night, upgrades to VIP Packages, and more!



Audiences will see Ruben and Clay journey through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy, astounding versatility and, as always, Ruben and Clay's magnetic stage presence. "American Idol's" fan favorite odd couple will give fans the reunion they have been asking for when the duo takes to the stage for this limited engagement holiday event. The extravaganza marks the first time Ruben and Clay have performed together on a national stage since their dramatic finale in 2003.



In true holiday spirit, the duo aims to give back with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the National Inclusion Project, one of the leading voices for the inclusion of children with disabilities.



Ruben and Clay are thrilled to reunite on Broadway 15 years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox's "American Idol." Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel "Idol" to the top of the Nielsen ratings, nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season, and securing it's place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history. Over 38 million viewers tuned in to hear the results of more than 124 million votes cast during their finale making it the most watched "Idol" episode in history and the highest rated regularly scheduled, live, non-sporting television episode of the 21st century. Combined they have recorded twelve albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys.



Clay Aiken returns to Broadway ten years after his critically lauded debut in Monty Python's Spamalot. On the heels of Idol, he became the first artist in history to have his first single debut at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. His subsequent album, "Measure of A Man," also debuted at #1 with the highest first week sales by a debut artist. His 2004 holiday release, "Merry Christmas with Love," set a record for the fastest selling holiday album of the SoundScan era and remains tied for the highest charting debut of a holiday album in Billboard history. He served 9 years as a UNICEF Ambassador and in 2003, he co-founded, with Diane Bubel, what is now the National Inclusion Project to advocate and increase opportunities for children with disabilities to be included in extracurricular activities (such as summer camps and after-school programs) with their non-disabled peers. Additional TV appearances include: "30 Rock," "The Office," "Scrubs," "Days of Our Lives," and "Law & Order: SVU." Additional 2nd place finishes include: "'The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012 and the NC 2nd District US House race in 2014. Beyond all of his successes (and near successes) his proudest accomplishment remains his son, Parker.



Ruben Studdard makes his Broadway debut following his critically acclaimed album and national tour, Ruben Sings Luther - a musical celebration of Luther Vandross that Variety Magazine said "elicited tears and cheers" and "left you breathless." His 2003 platinum-selling debut album, "Soulful," debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and garnered him his first Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. His follow-up album, "I Need an Angel," became the fastest and biggest selling gospel album of 2004 and made him one of only two men in history to have a solo gospel album chart in the top 20 of Billboard's Hot 200. In addition to his extensive recording career, he has found success in television and on stage, including his performance as Fats Waller in the 2008 national tour of Ain't Misbehavin' which garnered Ruben his second Grammy nomination. This followed a national tour with Robin Givens in the comedy-drama, I Need a Hug. Additional screen credits include: 8 Simple Rules, Life On A Stick, Scooby Do 2: Monsters Unleashed, and NBC's "The Biggest Loser." The 2003 Teen Choice Award winner for Choice TV Variety Star continues to live up to the name given to him by R&B legend Gladys Knight: America's "Velvet Teddy Bear."



National Inclusion Project (NIP) operates on three simple core beliefs: Every child can participate, every child can make a friend, and every child can succeed. NIP is the product of a special friendship between a college student, a mother, and her 13-year-old son: Clay Aiken was pursuing a degree in special education from UNC-Charlotte when he met Mike. Mike was 13 years old and had been diagnosed with autism. As part of his education, Clay was working with a variety of people with disabilities; but he and Mike quickly developed a unique bond. The friendship soon extended to include Mike's mother, Diane Bubel, as well. Clay and Diane soon discovered they shared more than just a connection to Mike; they shared a vision. Clay and Diane had often witnessed children with disabilities being turned away or excluded from activities and programs open to other children. They believed that as a society we could do better. They believed that every program and organization could include all children-and everyone would benefit from that. Clay and Diane made it their mission to bring this to fruition. In July 2003, the National Inclusion Project was born. With their three core beliefs in mind, NIP made it its mission to see that children with and without disabilities can laugh, learn, and play together! Working with community organizations and recreational programs, NIP provides the training, tools, and support they need so that children with disabilities can participate in all of their activities and programs. NIP has established itself as one of the leading voices for the inclusion of children with disabilities by partnering with some of the country's largest youth organizations and most prestigious educational institutions. NIP has developed cutting-edge inclusion models, trained hundreds of industry leaders, and facilitated inclusive opportunities for thousands of children across the nation. For more information or to learn how you can help, visit inclusionproject.org



Tickets, from only $39, are available online at Telecharge.com and by phone at 212-239-6200. The Imperial Box Office will be open daily beginning Monday November 19th. For more information, please visit rubenandclay.com.

