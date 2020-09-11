Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 15!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Sep. 11, 2020  

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Ricardo Tiongson from Adlai E. Stevenson High School


'Burn' From Hamilton

Dream Role: Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Charity: Fetching Tails Foundation

Tristan Hill from FLVS


My Shot from Hamilton

Broadway Role Model: Tyler Hanes
Charity: In Motion Arts Alliance

Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School


I Love Play Rehearsal from Be More Chill

Broadway Role Model: Taylor Louderman
Charity: Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Inc.

Isabella Porreca from West Essex High School


Always Be My Baby

Dance Role Model: Dance Teacher Kristen Gorski
Charity: Dancing Dreams

Sophia Cooper from SCAPA Lafayette High School


If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Dream Role: The Bullet in Hamilton
Charity: Black Lives Matter

Becca Perron from Encore Performers


"Too Darn Hot" from Kiss Me, Kate

Dream Role: Lead in "The Rich Man's Frug" from Sweet Charity
Charity: Coalition Against Trafficking in Women

Kali Putzig from Realdance


Some People from Gypsy

Favorite Past Role: Elle Woods
Charity: Cerebral Palsy Foundation

Ava Madara from Windermere High School


On The Right Track from Pippin

Broadway Role Model: Charlotte d'Amboise
Charity: BCEFA

Sarah Zampella from For Dancers Only


What I Did For Love from A Chorus Line

Dream Role: Heather McNamara in Heathers
Charity: The Malala Fund

Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for the Performing Arts


Macavity from Cats

Broadway Role Model: Daveed Diggs
Charity: NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Emerson Forbes from Sacred Heart Academy


My Man by Liza Minnelli

Favorite Dance Experience: Gold medal at IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Germany with the USA Tap Team
Charity: Children's Miracle Network

Lucia Rivadeneira from North Fort Myers High School


She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

Dream Role: A featured dancer in Newsies
Charity: Brown Girls Do Ballet

Ruby Sweetapple


You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen

Dream Role: Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Charity: Stand Up for Great Lakes

Sean Lockhart from Mesa Ridge High School


Stop from Mean Girls

Favorite Past Role: Frederic in Pirates of Penzance
Charity: The Trevor Project

Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School


His Kiss, The Riot from Hadestown

Favorite Past Role: Belle in Beauty and the Beast
Charity: Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women

And the judges saved...

Kathryn Zimmer from Masuk High School


On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe

Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, saved Kathryn Zimmer.

