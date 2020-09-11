Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.
Ricardo Tiongson from Adlai E. Stevenson High School
'Burn' From Hamilton
Dream Role: Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Charity: Fetching Tails Foundation
Tristan Hill from FLVS
My Shot from Hamilton
Broadway Role Model: Tyler Hanes
Charity: In Motion Arts Alliance
Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School
I Love Play Rehearsal from Be More Chill
Broadway Role Model: Taylor Louderman
Charity: Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Inc.
Isabella Porreca from West Essex High School
Always Be My Baby
Dance Role Model: Dance Teacher Kristen Gorski
Charity: Dancing Dreams
Sophia Cooper from SCAPA Lafayette High School
If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Dream Role: The Bullet in Hamilton
Charity: Black Lives Matter
Becca Perron from Encore Performers
"Too Darn Hot" from Kiss Me, Kate
Dream Role: Lead in "The Rich Man's Frug" from Sweet Charity
Charity: Coalition Against Trafficking in Women
Kali Putzig from Realdance
Some People from Gypsy
Favorite Past Role: Elle Woods
Charity: Cerebral Palsy Foundation
Ava Madara from Windermere High School
On The Right Track from Pippin
Broadway Role Model: Charlotte d'Amboise
Charity: BCEFA
Sarah Zampella from For Dancers Only
What I Did For Love from A Chorus Line
Dream Role: Heather McNamara in Heathers
Charity: The Malala Fund
Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for the Performing Arts
Macavity from Cats
Broadway Role Model: Daveed Diggs
Charity: NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Emerson Forbes from Sacred Heart Academy
My Man by Liza Minnelli
Favorite Dance Experience: Gold medal at IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Germany with the USA Tap Team
Charity: Children's Miracle Network
Lucia Rivadeneira from North Fort Myers High School
She Used To Be Mine from Waitress
Dream Role: A featured dancer in Newsies
Charity: Brown Girls Do Ballet
Ruby Sweetapple
You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen
Dream Role: Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Charity: Stand Up for Great Lakes
Sean Lockhart from Mesa Ridge High School
Stop from Mean Girls
Favorite Past Role: Frederic in Pirates of Penzance
Charity: The Trevor Project
Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School
His Kiss, The Riot from Hadestown
Favorite Past Role: Belle in Beauty and the Beast
Charity: Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women
And the judges saved...
Kathryn Zimmer from Masuk High School
On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe
Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, saved Kathryn Zimmer.
Learn more HERE.
