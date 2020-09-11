Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 15!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Ricardo Tiongson from Adlai E. Stevenson High School

'Burn' From Hamilton Dream Role: Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Charity: Fetching Tails Foundation Tristan Hill from FLVS

My Shot from Hamilton Broadway Role Model: Tyler Hanes

Charity: In Motion Arts Alliance Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School

I Love Play Rehearsal from Be More Chill Broadway Role Model: Taylor Louderman

Charity: Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Inc. Isabella Porreca from West Essex High School

Always Be My Baby Dance Role Model: Dance Teacher Kristen Gorski

Charity: Dancing Dreams Sophia Cooper from SCAPA Lafayette High School

If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity Dream Role: The Bullet in Hamilton

Charity: Black Lives Matter Becca Perron from Encore Performers

"Too Darn Hot" from Kiss Me, Kate Dream Role: Lead in "The Rich Man's Frug" from Sweet Charity

Charity: Coalition Against Trafficking in Women Kali Putzig from Realdance

Some People from Gypsy Favorite Past Role: Elle Woods

Charity: Cerebral Palsy Foundation Ava Madara from Windermere High School

On The Right Track from Pippin Broadway Role Model: Charlotte d'Amboise

Charity: BCEFA Sarah Zampella from For Dancers Only

What I Did For Love from A Chorus Line Dream Role: Heather McNamara in Heathers

Charity: The Malala Fund Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for the Performing Arts

Macavity from Cats Broadway Role Model: Daveed Diggs

Charity: NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Emerson Forbes from Sacred Heart Academy

My Man by Liza Minnelli Favorite Dance Experience: Gold medal at IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Germany with the USA Tap Team

Charity: Children's Miracle Network Lucia Rivadeneira from North Fort Myers High School

She Used To Be Mine from Waitress Dream Role: A featured dancer in Newsies

Charity: Brown Girls Do Ballet Ruby Sweetapple

You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen Dream Role: Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Charity: Stand Up for Great Lakes Sean Lockhart from Mesa Ridge High School

Stop from Mean Girls Favorite Past Role: Frederic in Pirates of Penzance

Charity: The Trevor Project Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School

His Kiss, The Riot from Hadestown Favorite Past Role: Belle in Beauty and the Beast

Charity: Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women

And the judges saved...

Kathryn Zimmer from Masuk High School

On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe

Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, saved Kathryn Zimmer.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Learn more HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You