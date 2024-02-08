Meet Darren Criss, Rita Moreno, Jason Alexander & More Through ACLU Charitybuzz Auctions

The ACLU of Southern California is currently hosting a Charitybuzz auction featuring experiences with Meet Darren Criss, Rita Moreno, Jason Alexander and more.

The auction is complementing ACLU SoCal's Bill of Rights awards event, taking place February 18th. The ACLU "Bill of Rights" auctions are closing on February 20th. Meet Darren Criss with 2 House Seats to Little Shop of Horrors in NYC You and a guest can Darren Criss Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors and meet him after the show in NYC! Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Feb 21, 2024 to Mar 16, 2024 For more information, CLICK HERE!

Virtually Meet Award-Winning Actor Jason Alexander

Bring Jason Alexander aka Seinfeld's George Costanza into your living room to enjoy a private Zoom session!

Experience expires on Feb 20, 2025.

Virtually Meet EGOT-Winning Actress, Singer & Dancer Rita Moreno

Enjoy a thirty-minute private meeting with EGOT winning legendary actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno over Zoom!

Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Feb 20, 2024 to Aug 20, 2024

Everything Everywhere All at Once 'Bagel Followers' Film-Worn Costume

Bid to own a Everything Everywhere All at Once “Bagel Followers" film-worn costume!

This outfit was worn during the filming of Everything Everywhere All At Once and on the 2023 Oscars. Please note it may show wear and tear from use.

