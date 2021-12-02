Meet ANNIE LIVE!'s Sandy, Macy & Trainer Bill Berloni

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Annie Live! hits the small screen tonight (8pm) on NBC, and while we can't wait to see the show's pint-sized leading lady in action, we're equally excited to meet her canine companion!

Animal director and trainer William Berloni has joined the team of Annie Live!, marking more than 45 years since Berloni found and trained a dog for the role of Sandy in the original production of Annie. Berloni has worked on all Annie revivals since with a history of training animals for hundreds of Off-Broadway, regional theatre, tours, television and movies including NBC's PETER PAN LIVE and THE WIZ LIVE.

Tonight, the role of "Sandy" will be played by Macy, who was adopted by Bill from Rocky Spot Dalmatian Rescue in Oklahoma City, OK. She has traveled the country and performed more live theater productions than any other "Sandy" in history.

Berloni's notable Broadway credits also include: THE FERRYMAN, THE CRUCIBLE, THE AUDIENCE with Dame Helen Mirren; LIVING ON LOVE, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL, LEGALLY BLONDE, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE, CAMELOT, FRANKENSTEIN, THE FIRST, ALICE IN WONDERLAND, OLIVER!, ANYTHING GOES, NICK AND NORA, THE WIZ, (20th Anniversary revival and City Center 2009) THE WIZARD OF OZ, DINNER AT EIGHT, DOUBLE FEATURE (NYCB), THE WOMAN IN WHITE, AWAKE AND SING and THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE.

Entertainment's leading animal trainer since 1977 and published author of BROADWAY TAILS, Berloni is the recipient of the 2011 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, 2017 Drama League's Unique Contribution to the Theatre and the 2014 Outer Critics Circle award for Special Achievement.

Berloni is also the Director of Animal Behavior at the Humane Society of New York.

Berloni is represented by Mike Sword of Broadcasting Diplomacy.