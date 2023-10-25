Mayhem Mansion Halloween Ball to Take Place This Weekend

The event will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

October 28, 2023

Mayhem Mansion Halloween Ball to Take Place This Weekend

Nightlife Queen Susanne Bartsch has a never-ending supply of treats in store for you and all of your tricks this Halloween! Join Bartsch and iconic nightlife producer Matt Kovalsky on Saturday, October 28, 2023 as they unveil an unforgettable Halloween spectacle within the opulent confines of a secret New York City mansion! Brace yourself for an evening of diabolical delights as witches, clowns, hoes, dolls and all of the Bartschland freaks converge for a spellbinding extravaganza the likes of midtown has never seen before. The festivities begin at 10 PM and will continue on through the witching hour – 4 AM at The Mansion at the Park Central Hotel (870 7th Ave). Tickets start at $28.77 and are available online here

Every room of the spooky, sprawling mansion will be crawling with unique and titillating acts and entertainers, including music by Boyyish, W Jeremy, Mascari & Jônatas Nunes; Dani,Lola von Rox, Miss Cheng, Nina La Voix & Vera Lee Westwood in the Bordello; Chef Fabiana in the Kitchen; music by Blue Rose Royality and Brad Pedler & Tall Rob in the Library; Pussycats in the Boudoir; John Mangru, Sean Bennett & Starboy in the Dressing Room; Andrew Dahling in the Dark Room; Apollo, Jeff Dingy & Major in the Speakeasy; Candy Warhol, Carnation, CT Hedden, Emmxtt, Jeffrey Scott, Kiss, Marceline, Muffy, Radical Pomm, Ryan Roachie, and more in the Ballroom; and performances by Saint Ahmad. 

Executive producers for Mayhem Mansion Halloween Ball are Executive Producers Simone Genatt and Marc Routh.




