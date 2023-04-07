Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May 2023 TAKE ROOT And FERTILE GROUND Programs Announced At Green Space

Take Root will present an evening of work by Alma Dance Company and wonderland wizehart and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists.

Apr. 07, 2023  
Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this May. Take Root will present an evening of work by Alma Dance Company and wonderland wizehart on May 5th and 6th and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists May 7th.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 14th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 17 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

May 5th and 6th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online HERE

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

About the Work

Womb Creature: With the howl of an endless line of women in her bloodline, she pushes into the world. She has teeth, claws. She moves free of borders. Her being is vast, echoing forward in space and backward in time to the beginning seed of humanity. She is the mucky root, primordial mud, the voice singing over lost and stolen bones. Performed by Roberta Samet, Dr. Angela Fatou Gittens, Natalia Munoz, Heather Robles, Cecilia Mitchell, and Mireicy Aquino, Womb Creature is a sonic dance experience of stories screaming to be let out.

Rapunzel Rants springs from the fairy tale of the same name; only now she's an older woman with memory loss; trapped by a witch, flanked by flying fairies, and a psychiatrist who leans Spanish. Rapunzel is in two worlds of aloneness; the 'super-connected disconnect' of now and the literal isolation of way back; when rebellious women were silenced in towers, nunneries, and worse.

Is it internalized ageism that keeps her in the tower? Society? Or the witch? Because the locks have rusted open...so what keeps her there? She dances when the brain fog takes hold. "What's that word...?", she asks, as if dancing will help her remember. Choreographed, written and performed by Alice Klugherz assisted by Pedro J. Rosado. The fairy is danced by Emily Vetsch. The sound design is by Allan D. Hunter with music by Jack White, The Goblins, Frank Sinatra and samplings of Bob Cobert, Bernard Herrmann, George Dunning.

About the Artists

Heather Robles is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Alma Dance Company. She is a Brooklyn-based choreographer and performer working with many artists including Yvonne Rainer, Sidra Bell, Pavel Zuštiak, Nathan Trice, DANCENOISE, André M. Zachery, Buglisi Dance Theater, Fredrick Earl Mosley, Suzzanne Ponomarenko Dance, and The Equus Projects. She is the Executive Director of the New York Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, and a certified birth doula at Our Birth Doula. Heather is also a dance educator, teaching artist, producer, and advocate for mental health in the dance field.

Alice Klugherz

has been performing her docu/whimsy talk/dance work since 1988. She writes, choreographs and performs through the perspective of an aging feminist. Her work delves into the chaos of everyday life: aging, clutter, depression, dating and MeToo. Tonight's performance is a result of a deep dive into fairy tales. She has received an Independent Challenge Grant (The Field), a Public Imaginations Grant (Dance Theatre Workshop), three LMCC Creative Imaginations Grants (2017, 18 & 23) for full evening works, a Franklin Furnace Grant in 2019 and a City Artist Corps award in 2021. Alice has performed at PS122, Dixon Place; West End Theatre and was a reader with Monologues and Madness. She would like to thank Pedro for his unmeasurable creative contribution and talent, Allan Hunter for sound creation, the fairy Emily Vetsch for her talent and fairy dust, and Valerie Green for this wonderful space and opportunity.

Fertile Ground

May 7th

7pm

May Artists:

Sasha Markan- Librett + Co

Nicoletta Lanese

Shakun devi dance

Pangea Dance Collective

Tina Bararian

Kinetics with Karley

Tickets: $15 at door and online HERE




