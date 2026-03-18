Matyáš Novák to Perform U.S. Premiere of SMETANA REBORN at Carnegie Hall

On Tuesday, April 7 at 8:00 PM, Czech pianist Matyáš Novák will bring the U.S. premiere of Jindřich Kàan from Albest's complete solo piano transcription of Bedřich Smetana's symphonic cycle Má vlast (My Country) at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Originally composed for orchestra, My Country stands as one of the most powerful musical expressions of Czech national identity. In this transcription, Kàan from Albest transforms the orchestral work into a virtuosic solo piano masterpiece, continuing the grand Romantic tradition inspired by Franz Liszt. Through pianistic brilliance, orchestral color is reimagined, narrative depth is intensified, and Smetana's profound connection to Czech history, landscape, and spirit is brought into an intimate yet electrifying solo format.

Presented by NU AVE ART, Smetana Reborn highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Czech Republic while introducing American audiences to a rarely performed and historically significant transcription in its entirety.