Matt Cusson, Celisse Henderson, and Erica Sweany Join Brian Gallagher and Megan Hilty in TodayTix Presents BROWNSTONE

Acclaimed performers Matt Cusson, Celisse Henderson, and Erica Sweany will join the one-night only, TodayTix Presents celebration of "Brownstone," a new musical written by singer/songwriter Brian Gallagher. The concert, held at City Winery (155 Varick St.) on May 28, will also feature vocals by Tony Nominee and NBC "Smash" star Megan Hilty.

This talented group will take the audience on the musical journey of "Brownstone," a new gritty, rock 'n' roll thriller, that follows the murderous Odd Mrs. Dodd as she stalks and ultimately dispatches each of the inhabitants of her four-story brownstone in the East Village of New York City.

The show begins at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets from $45, available only on TodayTix.com.

Matt Cusson is an award winning singer/songwriter who has worked with many of the world's most renowned performers. A musician, a singer, a writer, a producer, and an arranger, Matt has collaborated with and accompanied such artists as James Taylor, Megan Hilty, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Dave Koz, Anderson Paak, Kendrick Lamar, The Roots, CeeLo Green, mentor Brian McKnight, and many others. His debut album, released in 2009, won several awards, including The John Lennon Songwriting Award for "Song of the Year," a Billboard Songwriting Award, and several others. Matt also won the John Lennon Songwriting Award for "Best R&B Song" for Leaving LA, off his most recent LP, Only Human. His Christmas EP is one of the most played each December on Sirius Radio.

Celisse Henderson is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer and spoken word artist. Her deep and varied career has seen her on stage, from the recent revival of "Godspell" at Circle in the Square Theater to Bridget Everett's "Rock Bottom" at Joe's Pub at The Public; on television, in PBS's "he Electric Company," "30 Rock," "Rescue Me" and more; and in concert, at venues ranging from the Beacon Theater, supporting Mariah Carey, to MGM Grand Garden Arena, with PHISH to singing with Melissa Etheridge at the Apollo Theater.

Erica Sweany can currently be seen in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway. Also seen on Broadway in "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "M. Butterfly," and at NYTW in Hadestown. Other credits include: "How To Transcend a Happy Marriage" (Lincoln Center Theater), "Cats" (National Tour), "he Who's Tommy" (Int'l Tour), Edward Norton's film "Motherless Brooklyn," "The Blacklist", "Eye Candy", "Late Night w/ David Letterman", "Law & Order: SVU", RockStar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2, and "On the Town" with the Boston Pops.

TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





