Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block and More to Appear at SDCF Mr. Abbott Award Gala Honoring Joe Mantello

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), today announced the line-up for this year's "Mr. Abbott" Award Gala honoring acclaimed director Joe Mantello.

"The Boys in the Band" cast members Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesús, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells will be on hand to celebrate Mantello, as well as Brooks Ashmanskas, Stephanie J. Block, Michael Cerveris, Christopher Fitzgerald, Allison Janney, Derek Klena, Jessica Molaskey, John Pizzarelli, Martha Plimpton, Jessica Stone, Jon Robin Baitz, and more to come. As previously announced, the evening will be hosted by Broadway veteran Mario Cantone.

The tribute performance will be directed by Lisa Leguillou, with Stephen Oremus as music director. Tom Kitt will also accompany the evening.

"This world-class list of stage and screen talent is a fantastic testament to the caliber and longevity of Joe's work. We all look forward to a truly memorable night celebrating Joe's brilliant career and supporting SDCF's vital programs in our field," says gala co-chair, director Mark Brokaw.

The Award will be presented at the Foundation's annual gala event on March 30, 2020 at Current in New York City. Chairing the "Mr. Abbott" Award Committee are AT&T's WarnerMedia Chairman of Entertainment Robert Greenblatt; Screenwriter, Director, and Producer Ryan Murphy; Producer Scott Rudin of Scott Rudin Productions; and SDC Executive Board Members Mark Brokaw, Rachel Chavkin, and Anne Kauffman. Proceeds from the gala benefit the early-career programs of SDCF.

Performers are subject to change.

About JOE MANTELLO

A two-time Tony®-winning director and Tony®- and Emmy®-nominated actor, Joe Mantello's outstanding theatre career has significantly influenced the theatrical community both nationally and internationally.

His Broadway musical directorial debut Wicked, starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, recently celebrated 16 years on Broadway and is the sixth-longest running show on Broadway. The original production won three Tony® Awards, six Drama Desk® Awards, and its original cast album received a Grammy® Award. Wicked has been seen by over 55 million people worldwide and has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries.

Joe began his theatre career as an actor and has received Tony® nominations for his performances in Angels in America and The Normal Heart. He began transitioning from acting to directing, earning his first Tony® nomination for best direction for Love! Valour! Compassion! In 1995. Joe has since earned five more Tony® nominations for best direction and has won two, for the play Take Me Out and the musical Assassins. His Broadway directing credits also include Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony® nomination), Pal Joey, 9 to 5, The Last Ship, An Act of God, The Humans (Tony® nomination), Blackbird, Three Tall Women (Tony® nomination), The Boys in the Band, and Hillary and Clinton. Joe's film credits include directing the film adaptation of Love! Valour! Compassion!

He is the recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie, and Joe A. Callaway Awards and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2018. Joe is currently directing the film adaption of his Broadway production of Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band for Netflix and will direct the upcoming Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett.

Please visit http://sdcfoundation.org/recognition-advocacy/the-mr-abbott-award/ for more information. For table and ticket purchases, contact SDCF Executive Director Rebecca Hewett, 646.524.2226.

