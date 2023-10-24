Materials for the Arts' MASKED MARVELOUS Gala Returns This Week

The event is on Tuesday, October 24 from 6:00PM to 10:00PM.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

On Tuesday, October 24 from 6:00PM to 10:00PM, Materials for the Arts (MFTA) will host its one-of-a-kind annual gala in its warehouse for the first time since 2019. Transforming MFTA's 35,000-square-foot warehouse of donated supplies into a shimmering soirée with disco balls, stilt walkers, tarot readings, a dance floor, live music, local food, and performances, all of which tap into and reflect the unique energy of MFTA's dynamic community. Funds raised from the gala will directly support programs by MFTA's nonprofit partner Friends of Materials from the Arts, including the MFTA Education Center, gallery, residency, and public programs.

 

This year's Masked Marvelous will also feature a first look at a new solo exhibition by MFTA Artist-in-Residence and renowned designer Machine Dazzle, “FORMALITIES," which will officially open with a public celebration on November 16. The night's honorees include Bloomberg LP's Nancy Cutler, Pentagram's Luke Hayman, and NYC Health + Hospitals Public Artist in Residence Modesto Flako Jimenez for the significant relationships that they continue to build and support within NYC’s arts community. Materials for the Arts will also unveil its new logo designed by Pentagram.  




2023 Regional Awards


