Materials For The Arts Supports NYC Teachers With Free School Supplies

Materials for the Arts (MFTA) - a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the city's premier creative reuse center for arts nonprofits, public schools, and city agencies - will welcome NYC Public School teachers across the five boroughs for MFTA's annual Back to School Shopping Spree.

Educators across all subject areas are invited to MFTA's massive, 35,000 square foot warehouse in Long Island City to "shop” (free of charge, of course) from a wide array of donated materials as they begin the school year. Educators have access to everything from basics like paper, office supplies, notebooks, fabric, and craft items to more unique MFTA finds like vintage post cards, buttons, beads, mannequins, and movie props. Teachers from MFTA's 1,800+ member schools can schedule their Back to School Shopping Spree appointments on MFTA's website. If a school isn't yet a member of MFTA – now is a great time to join!

“Materials for the Arts is a one-of-a-kind gem, and an invaluable resource for educators across subject areas eager to enrich their classrooms with creative projects,” said NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “Our administration is deeply committed to fostering a cleaner, greener, and more creative New York City, and as we welcome the new school year, we are excited to invite teachers to Materials for the Arts to access an extensive array of FREE supplies. We urge all public school educators to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to infuse their teaching with creativity, as they begin another year of their amazing work to bring the benefits of the arts to all of our city's young people.”



“NYC is an arts and culture center for the world, and it is critical that our youngest New Yorkers have the resources they need to flex their creative muscles and nourish their artistic spirits. This is why Materials for the Arts is so valuable,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “I am so grateful to the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs for their continued partnership in service of our kids and our educators alike.”



“Materials for the Arts is proud to support NYC Public Schools educators all year long, and as the back-to-school season unfolds, we want to welcome even MORE teachers to discover the remarkable resources we offer,” said MFTA Executive Director Tara Sansone. “As the number one provider of free materials to our public schools, we encourage teachers to fully embrace MFTA's rich array of educational resources, including our diverse selection of materials, late night teacher shopping, MFTA's new Sustainability Curriculum Guide, and our professional development courses for educators. MFTA is brimming with resources to empower your students now and throughout the entire school year.”



“Every student in New York City deserves high quality arts education as part of a well-rounded curriculum, and DCLA's Materials for the Arts programs ensure that public schools have arts supplies to start off the school year. Access to art and culture is linked to wellbeing, improved quality of life, and safer neighborhoods and this is an important program for supporting faculty, students, and communities,” said Council Member Carlina Rivera, Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Libraries. This school year also marks the return of the monthly MFTA After Hours: Late Night Teacher Shopping program. Launched in May of 2023, the late night shopping program extends MFTA's hours until 7:00 PM on a monthly basis to accommodate the schedules of more educators. This school year, MFTA After Hours will begin on Thursday, September 12 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will welcome teachers with gift bags of assorted supplies in celebration of the new school year. Late night teacher shopping will continue on the first Thursday of every month through June 2025. MFTA's back to school initiative also includes the new MFTA Sustainability Curriculum Guide with lesson plans and projects for teachers and MFTA's fall P-Credit professional development classes offered through the MFTA Education Center.



MFTA is also encouraging educators to use the new MFTA Sustainability Curriculum Guide designed for K-12 educators eager to nurture the next generation of eco-conscious leaders. Developed by the MFTA Education Center in partnership with Deutsche Bank, the guide includes real-world narratives, to age-appropriate resources, and a range of media to ignite a passion for championing a better, greener world.



In addition, MFTA is also offering professional development courses where teachers can earn P-Credits and CTLE hours to enhance their qualifications and salary potential. These courses empower educators to integrate creative reuse, art, and interactive, sustainable projects into their lesson plans across all subjects. MFTA's professional development courses will begin on October 19, and educators can learn more here.



While MFTA welcomes teachers to visit its 35,000 square foot warehouse in Queens all year long, the Back to School Shopping Spree provides an opportunity for them to start the school year with fresh supplies. Last school year, NYC schools made over 1,800 appointments to shop at MFTA. Over 300 of these appointments were made for MFTA After Hours: Late Night Teacher Shopping. MFTA's Education Center also worked with over 6,700 students through field trips to MFTA and in-school residencies with MFTA teaching artists. Last year, over 2,200 teachers and community-based educators were instructed by MFTA in-school teaching artists.



MFTA shopping is by appointment only. Teachers interested in shopping at Materials for the Arts must schedule their appointment online. Educators can contact their principal to make sure their school's MFTA account is up-to-date and to be added to their school's account.