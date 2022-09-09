Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Materials For The Arts Hosts Artist Talk For FEARED & REVERED By Nicole Awai

The event is on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 6:30pm. 

Sep. 09, 2022  

Materials For The Arts Hosts Artist Talk For FEARED & REVERED By Nicole Awai

Materials for the Arts will present an artist talk for Feared & Revered, a solo exhibition of multi-media works by MFTA Artist-in-Residence Nicole Awai on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 6:30pm.

As part of the reception, MFTA Gallery Director John Cloud Kaiser will host a conversation with Awai, exploring her experience working in MFTA's 35,000-square-foot warehouse of supplies and her artistic practice. Kaiser calls Feared & Revered a "delicate and dynamic poetry of materials," as Awai's works were crafted from an array of repurposed materials, including vintage frames, plexiglass, fabric, beads, buttons, acrylic paints, decorative ironwork, photo filter film, and repurposed photographs.

"Feared & Revered" is Awai's exploration of a powerful female Caribbean folklore entity - Soucouyant, who at night sheds her skin and transforms into a blood-sucking ball of fire. Amazed by the force of this figure since she was a little girl, Awai is inspired to examine the historical and yet ongoing suppression, distortion, and commodification of the people and culture of African descent, and particularly the resistance of women in the Americas. These works are the artist's meditation and visualization on this mythical being's state and stages of transformation through a process of abstraction. Feared & Revered opened on June 30, 2022 and is on view at the Materials for the Arts Gallery through October 20, 2022.

Artist Talk & Reception
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
6:30pm - 8:30pm (The artist talk will begin at 7:00pm.)

Materials for the Arts
33-00 Northern Blvd, 3rd Floor
Long Island City, NY 11101

RSVP: https://www.materialsforthearts.org/events/artist-talk-and-closing-reception-feared-revered-by-nicole-awai/


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes To Wilmington, October 6-9Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes To Wilmington, October 6-9
September 8, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington for a limited five performance engagement from October 6 to October 9.
Deeply Rooted Performs At Navy Pier, September 25Deeply Rooted Performs At Navy Pier, September 25
September 8, 2022

In September, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater performs free at Navy Pier and launches its fall roster of Dance Education programs.
Collin Raye With Special Guest Aaron Tippin Kicking Off Alberta Bair Theater's 2022-23 Season On September 15Collin Raye With Special Guest Aaron Tippin Kicking Off Alberta Bair Theater's 2022-23 Season On September 15
September 8, 2022

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Collin Raye with special guest Aaron Tippin to start the 2022-2023 season on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The Center at West Park Presents Premiere Of THE NIGHT THAT YOU STOPPED ACTING/LA NOCHE QUE DEJASTE DE ACTUARThe Center at West Park Presents Premiere Of THE NIGHT THAT YOU STOPPED ACTING/LA NOCHE QUE DEJASTE DE ACTUAR
September 8, 2022

The Center at West Park presents the world premiere by Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar, on its UNIQUE performance series, October 13, 14, 15, at the historic West Park Presbyterian Church at 165 West 86th Street, NYC. 
Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents Sybarite5 & Sage Lacapa, September 10Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents Sybarite5 & Sage Lacapa, September 10
September 8, 2022

Rite of Summer Music Festival presents its season finale concerts featuring Sybarite5 on Saturday, September 10th at 1pm and 3pm. The program is titled The Revolve Tour.