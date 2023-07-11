MaryAnne Piccolo to Present LILITH FLARE at Arlene's Grocery This Friday

Special guests include James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger), Allison Guinn (Only Murders in The Building, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and more!

By: Jul. 11, 2023

On Friday, July 14th, 2022 Arlene's Grocery will present MaryAnne Piccolo's 90s tribute “Lilith Flare” celebrating the music and storytelling of incredible female artists such as  Patti Smith, Joan Osborne, Dolores O'Riordan, Dionne Farris, Alanis Morissette and more…

Attendees can anticipate falling down a 90's rock-rabbit hole of grunge gals, the fem and fabulous who influenced them and of course a few extra magical surprises. 

The evening will kick-off with a pre-show comedy hour at 8:00pm with the incredible talents of Tim Girrbach, Rachel Green, Shawn McLaughlin and Matt Vita.  These sensational and seasoned comedians will present in a variety of styles including, stand-up, sketch, improv, music-comedy with a few more surprises up their sleeves…

At 9:00pm the 90s live music tribute takes the stage with special guest vocalists James Jackson Jr. (Broadway's - A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger), Allison Guinn (Only Murders in The Building, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rob Buchwald and Christian Dryden (The Ritualists). The evening's band includes Christopher Heinz, Myles Mancuso Brian Percivall, and Sean Spada.

MaryAnne Piccolo is well known for her powerhouse-rock-vocals and her quick and quirky comedic chops.  She is no stranger to the professional theatrical stage and has made many a splash in the New York City Nightlife scene.  She is an internationally acclaimed Stevie Nicks tribute artist and returned as a legends featured performer in the 31st Anniversary of “Night of 1000 Stevies” this past May at Irving Plaza.  She is thrilled to be revisiting and revamping her hit 90s alternative-rock project after presenting “Lilith Flare” at Pangea last spring. For more info please visit: maryannepiccolo.com 

 

Friday - July 14th - 2023

7:30 pm - Door

8:00 pm - Live Music Comedy Show

9:00 pm - Lilith Flare - 90s Live Music tribute

 

$25 Advance Tickets - Click Here

95 Stanton Street - NYC - 10002




