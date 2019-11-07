Mary-Louise Parker Will Lead WEEDS Sequel Series

Deadline reports that Mary-Louise Parker will reprise her role on an upcoming "Weeds" sequel series from Starz. The original series ran between 2005 and 2012.

The reboot picks up with the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series in an era of marijuana legalization.

The original series saw Parker playing a widowed mother of two boys

(Hunter Parrish and Alexander Gould) who begins selling marijuana to support her family after her husband's death. Justin Kirk, Kevin Nealon, Elizabeth Perkins, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, Tonye Patano and Romany Malco made up the rest of the cast.

Parker is a Broadway regular. Recent credits include "Heisenberg," "The Snow Geese," and "Hedda Gabler." She will star in an upcoming Broadway revival of Paula Vogel's "How I Learned to Drive."

She also starred in Mike Nichols' "Angels in America" miniseries as Harper Pitt.

Read the original story on Deadline.





