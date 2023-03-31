Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Martha Graham Dance Company's Spring 2023 Gala Set For April

The event is on Thursday, April 20, at 7pm.

Mar. 31, 2023  

The world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company, celebrating its 97th season this year, will host its Spring 2023 Gala on Thursday, April 20, at 7pm. This special gala evening honors four trailblazing women: Letty Pogrebin, award-winning writer and activist, and founding editor of Ms. magazine; Tyeisha Pugh, cultural leader and member of the FDNY; Dr. Sarah Shin, renowned flutist and educator; and Dr. Lynn Perry Wooten, a leading expert on organizational development and transformation, and president of Simmons University.

The gala also honors Graham alumni Takako Asakawa, Ellen Graff, Phyllis Gutelius, Linda Hodes, Stuart Hodes (in memoriam), Clive Thompson, and Marnie Thomas Wood.

The evening will begin with a performance by the Martha Graham Dance Company at The Joyce Theater featuring Graham's 1958 work Embattled Garden, selections from the new Canticle for Innocent Comedians, with an original score by jazz great Jason Moran, and All-City Panorama, performed by high school students from all over the greater New York City area. Dinner and dancing to follow at The Rubin Museum.

Proceeds support the creation of new works and the preservation of Martha Graham masterpieces.

Gala Committee:

2023 Gala Committee Chair: Barbara Cohen. Choreographer Hosts: Barbara and Rodgin Cohen, Geoffrey D. Fallon, Christine Jowers and Robert Friedman, Judith G. Schlosser, and Inger K. Witter. Dancer Hosts: Amy and Philip Blumenthal, Matthew and Jenna Dapolito, Paolo Martini and Jonathan Hawkins, Javier Morgado, Lorraine S. Oler and John S. B. Oler, Eng Kian Ooi and Marius Meland, Letty Cottin Pogrebin, Tyeisha Pugh, Tee Scatuorchio and Michael Becker, Sarah Shin, Lawrence Stein and Nadia Zilkha, Ellis Wood and Peter Nakada, Lynn Perry Wooten. Patrons: LaRue and Archibald Allen, Antoinette Gelmont, Russell Guthrie, Donald J. Rose, MD, and Victoria Lasdon Rose, and Lori and Michael Sackler.

Event Information:

Thursday, April 20

Performance at 7pm

The Joyce Theater

175 Eighth Avenue

Dinner and dancing immediately following the performance

The Rubin Museum

151 West 17th Street

To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact the Martha Graham Dance Company office at (212) 229-9200 x18 or visit www.marthagraham.org/gala.

Performance-only tickets are also available and can be purchased online at www.joyce.org.




