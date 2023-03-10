Martha Graham Dance Company Presents GRAHAMDECONSTRUCTED: EVERY SOUL IS A CIRCUS, April 4-5

The Martha Graham Dance Company will present a rehearsal showing of Graham's 1939 work Every Soul is a Circus as part of its GrahamDeconstructed series on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, at 7pm.

Notable for being the first dance in which Graham choreographed the workings of the mind, the wry Every Soul is a Circus takes us into the imagination of a self-absorbed woman who sees herself as the star of a circus. The event will include an insider look at elements of the choreography as well as a complete rehearsal run of the dance. Every Soul is a Circus will be presented in New York for the first time since 2012 as part of the Company's upcoming season at The Joyce Theater April 18-30.

GrahamDeconstructed is an ongoing series that offers audiences an opportunity to view the great Graham works up close and to hear about the artistic and historical context of their creation from Artistic Director Janet Eilber.

GrahamDeconstructed: Every Soul is a Circus will take place at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan. Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students). Livestream tickets are available for $25 (includes the option to watch for seven days after the event). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marthagraham.org/studioseries/.

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world. For more information about the Company, visit www.marthagraham.org.