Marquee TV Announces Its Second Annual Summer Shorts Festival

Marquee TV's annual Summer Shorts Festival will return this August. Marquee TV has curated its second edition of the Summer Shorts Festival to highlight dance, opera, and theatre, celebrating new short films from established arts organisations as well as unique short form projects from independent artists.

Throughout the Summer Shorts Festival (starting Sunday 1 August) Marquee TV will unveil 30 short works from around the world, free for all viewers. Marquee TV's editorial team has carefully curated the film selections, partnering with renowned organisations including Platform Presents, Scottish Ballet, Orchestra of the Age of the Enlightenment, LA Opera, The Washington Ballet, Fly on The Wall and San Francisco Dance Film Festival.

Highlights include:

The Washington Ballet: "Unbound" is a site-specific pas de deux filmed in front of Washington National Cathedral.

LA Opera: "The Five Moons of Lorca," "The West is a Land of Infinite Beginnings," "Brown Sounds," "Death," "The Zolle Suite,", "Gallup" and "Let Me Come In," featuring the incomparable soprano, Angel Blue, are seven selections from LA Opera's Digital Shorts commissions featuring collaborations from today's most in-demand composers and visual artists.

Platform Presents: There will be five shorts films available from the 2020 Platform Presents Playwright's Prize. Plays include "My Dad's A C*nt," "Burn," "Burning Falling Rising Monster," "Is Edward Snowden Single?," and "Stripped", starring a diverse range of acting talent, from George McKay, star of Sam Mendes' 1917 to Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood (BAFTA Winner for Best Female Comedy Performance, Sex Education).

Fly On The Wall: Viewers will be able to experience a series of intimate portraits of soloists winding down after performances or just playing for their own pleasure, including cellists Alban Gerhardt and Steven Isserlis.

Orchestra of the Age of the Enlightenment: Inspired by famous music videos, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment will premiere "Handel" inspired by Radiohead's No Surprises; "Purcell - Dido's Lament" inspired by Coldplay's The Scientist; and "Purcell - What Power Art Thou" inspired by Goyte's Somebody I Used To Know.

San Francisco Dance Film Festival: The international selection of short films from artists across Europe and the Americas include "The Air Before Me," "Quiet Hearts," "Human Habitat," "Dear Black Girls," "Amen," "Interconnected, "Being," and "L'entretien," featuring Amandine Albisson, star dancer at Paris Opera Ballet and 2021 winner of Prix Benois de la Danse.

Visit www.marquee.tv/summer-shorts to stream the shorts for free. For all new visitors to the platform, Marquee TV will be offering a three-month subscription for the cost of one month, with code SUMMER341.