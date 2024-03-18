Marissa Jaret Winokur to Moderate Talk Back/Q&A for Author Stan Zimmerman at the Drama Bookshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony award winner, Marissa Jaret Winokur, will moderate a Talk Back/Q&A for author Stan Zimmerman Tuesday, April 16th 7:30pm ET. The one-time event will take place at the famed Drama Book Shop. Zimmerman, a veteran TV writer and now playwright and theatre director, recently had his first book THE GIRLS: FROM GOLDEN TO GILMORE released by Indigo River Publishing. He also has four plays, published and licensed by TRWplays (Silver Foxes, Yes, Virginia, and Right Before I Go. -- both the regular and Student Edition). All five will be available for sale and signing.

Zimmerman is a man of many mediums (TV, film and theatre). He's been nominated for two WGA Awards for Best Comedy Writing - The Golden Girls and Roseanne. Stan's also written and produced on Gilmore Girls, co-created the Lifetime sitcom, Rita Rocks, wrote on both Brady Bunch movies and rewrote the ABC-TV movie of Annie. Stan has a BFA-Drama from NYU/Circle-in-the-Square and has directed such LA productions as The Diary of Anne Frank-Latinx (eight iterations since 2018), Entertaining Mr. Sloane, A Tuna Christmas, Gemini, Spike Heels, Pledge and his original plays -- Meet & Greet, Knife to the Heart, Yes Virginia and Have a Good One.

Stan directed Off-Broadway's Hyprov (Daryl Roth Theatre). TRWplays has published and licensed four of his works -- Yes Virginia, Silver Foxes and his suicide awareness play, right before I go, including a new School Edition. Stan has appeared as the "Narrator" in the play across the U.S. Zimmerman & Berg wrote the recent Lifetime Christmas movie, Ladies of the 80's: A Divas Christmas. In 2023, they World Premiered their new play Silver Foxes at Dallas' Uptown Players, directed by Michael Urie. This year, Stan has directed Paul Rudnick's The Next Century (BENT Theatre-Palm Springs) and the upcoming World Premiere of Peter Ritt's High Maintenance (Road Theatre Co-North Hollywood).

Stan's first book, THE GIRLS: FROM GOLDEN TO GILMORE, is a candid, funny, and often poignant testimony about a young boy who turned his dream into reality. In it, he tells stories about all the wonderful women he worked with. And Roseanne. But most importantly, it's a tribute to his one true "Golden Girl" - his mom.

Winokur is perhaps best known for creating the role of "Tracy Turnblad" in the Broadway musical Hairspray, winning a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a musical. Marissa was crowned winner of the inaugural season of Celebrity Big Brother, and danced her way into the hearts of America on the hit TV series Dancing with the Stars, making it all the way to the Final 4!

Marissa currently recurs on many hit shows including What We Do In The Shadows, Bupkis, So Help Me Todd, Clone High and can be seen now in Netflix movies Feel the Beat and Trouble. She recently returned to The Hollywood Bowl to star in Kinky Boots alongside Wayne Brady, and Beauty and The Beast, with Rebel Wilson and Taye Diggs . Marissa started her career on Broadway in Tommy Tune's Grease! She has hosted multiple talk shows including The Talk, The View, Dance your Ass Off, All about Sex and Off The Block With Ross And Marissa. She can be seen on many TV shows still streaming today. Her favorite series regular and recurring roles include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Girls, Crashing, Playing House, Million Little Things, Perfect Harmony, Stacked, Retired at 35 and voices characters on hundreds of animated shows including critically acclaimed, American Dad, King of the Hill, The Cleveland Show, Yo Gaba Gaba and Shrek The Halls. Winokur is currently touring with Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy in a brand new concert show, Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now.

Marissa and her husband, comedy writer Judah Miller Split their time between NY and LA with their son Zev (when he's not playing tennis) and they're two labradoodles. Marissa is a cancer survivor and is passionate about educating woman on cancer awareness and works closely with STAND UP TO CANCER . Zimmerman directed Winokur in the hit all-star LA revival of Justin Tanner's acclaimed play, Heartbreak Help.

"Having known Marissa for years and also directed her on stage in her first non-musical play, I can't think of anyone more perfect to host this special New York event. As a long-time theatre nerd, I'm still in utter disbelief that I have four plays in this extraordinary store and now my new memoir!", says writer/director Zimmerman.

To reserve a spot, go to: www.dramabookshop.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-girls-from-golden-to-gilmore-a-signing-and-talkback-tickets-774484924257?aff=ebdssbdestsearch