Marilyn Maye to Celebrate 90th Birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below

In 90 At Last!, marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to celebrate her milestone 90th birthday with her favorite audiences.

As always, Marilyn carries the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the singers who perform these songs today and will carry them on to future generations.

Ms. Maye is an artist for connoisseurs and is beloved for her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience. Each performance will feature a special celebration in honor of Ms. Maye's birthday.

Tickets start at $65-75 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style and at the discretion of management. To purchase tickets, visit 54below.com/events/marilyn-maye-90-last or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

