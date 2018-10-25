Marianne Elliott To Direct All-Black DEATH OF A SALESMAN On The West End in 2019

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, Tony nominated director Marianne Elliott will direct Arthur Miller's timeless drama, Death of a Salesman, in a production aiming for a May 2019 bow on the West End.

Actor Obie-winning actor Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan, Suits, The Wire) has already been cast as Willy Loman to lead an all-black production of the drama. Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke will portray Linda Loman.

Death of a Salesman, considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play written in 1949 by the renowned American playwright Arthur Miller.

Set in the late 1940's, Death of a Salesman follows Willy Loman, a failing salesman, and his family as they face the harsh reality of their lives.

Miller explores themes surrounding the uncertainty of the American Dream and the struggles that families face in the wake of a changing economy, both of which are as contemporary today as when the play was written.

Marianne Elliott, Artistic Director of Elliott & Harper Productions, a Company she founded in 2016 with producer Chris Harper, was awarded an OBE in the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honour's List for her services to theatre. Elliott is the first woman in Broadway history to win two Tony Awards for Best Director and her recent Broadway transfer of Tony Kushner's Angels in America received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Angels in America at The National Theatre also received the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Marianne's ground-breaking production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time received 7 Olivier Awards in London, including Best New Play and Best Director and 5 Tony Awards for its run on Broadway, including Best Play and Best Director and will soon return to the West End for a run at the Picadilly Theatre. Her production of Saint Joan earned her the Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Play and Pillars of the Community earned her the Evening Standard Award for Best Director. War Horse, which she co-directed, and has been seen by over 7 million people world-wide, and will be making a return to The National Theatre later this year.

