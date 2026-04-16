Maria Friedman Will Lead KIMBERLY AKIMBO European Premiere at Hampstead Theatre

Maria Friedman will star as Kimberly in the European premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo. It plays Hampstead Theatre from 28 August – 7 November in a new production directed by Michael Longhurst.

Maria Friedman's numerous accolades include three Olivier Awards and eight Olivier nominations, among others for her work across both the West End and Broadway.

Winner of five Tony Awards in 2023 including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of 16-year old Kimberly Levaco whose rare genetic condition causes her to age four times faster than usual. As she comes of age she searches for love and meaning while knowing time is not on her side.

Maria Friedman said, “I couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Kimberly Levaco to life. She's such a beautifully complex character – full of hope, humour and this fierce determination to live every moment to the fullest, even when time isn't on her side. It's rare to find a role that is this funny, heartbreaking and life-affirming all at once and I feel incredibly lucky to step into her world.”

Director Michael Longhurst said, “An eight-time Olivier Award nominee and three-time winner, Maria Friedman is unquestionably one of our greats - so I am over the moon that she is returning to the stage to lead my production of Kimberly Akimbo - a match made in heaven for Jeanine Tesori's Tony-winning score, and David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony-winning book. Maria's indomitable spirit, world renown vocals and comic elan will offer an unforgettable portrayal of this beautifully unique character in this life-affirming entertainment.