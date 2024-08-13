Maria Bartolotta's I'VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS! to be Presented at Caveat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I've Grown Plenty, Thanks! is finally coming to New York City! After a sold-out premiere in St. Louis and critically-acclaimed run at The Hollywood Fringe Festival, Maria is bringing a fresh version of her hit show to the Big Apple!

You ever want to sit in on someone's therapy session? How about a musical one? Maria lets you in on hers -taking a journey through her most entertaining misfortune: her love life - navigating the apps, vulnerability, and wondering why she can't have a "normal" dating life like everyone else. If you like Fleabag, Musicals, laughing through pain, but hate dating apps, this is the show for you! (This show features emotionally challenging content CW/TW).

Secure your tickets here

Want to know more about Maria and IGPT? Get the inside scoop here

Event Details:

I've Grown Plenty, Thanks!

Date & Time: September 15th, 2024, 5pm

Location: Caveat

21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002

(212)-228-2100

