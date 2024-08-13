News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Maria Bartolotta's I'VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS! to be Presented at Caveat

The performance will take place on September 15.

By: Aug. 13, 2024
Maria Bartolotta's I'VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS! to be Presented at Caveat Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

I've Grown Plenty, Thanks! is finally coming to New York City! After a sold-out premiere in St. Louis and critically-acclaimed run at The Hollywood Fringe Festival, Maria is bringing a fresh version of her hit show to the Big Apple!

LATEST NEWS

MID-CENTURY MODERN Gets Series Order at Hulu
Video: Hulu Releases New Trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 4
Up on the Marquee: YELLOW FACE
Photos: Latrice Royale, Etai Benson Rehearse for Ogunquit's LITTLE SHOP

You ever want to sit in on someone's therapy session? How about a musical one? Maria lets you in on hers -taking a journey through her most entertaining misfortune: her love life - navigating the apps, vulnerability, and wondering why she can't have a "normal" dating life like everyone else. If you like Fleabag, Musicals, laughing through pain, but hate dating apps, this is the show for you! (This show features emotionally challenging content CW/TW).
Secure your tickets here

Want to know more about Maria and IGPT? Get the inside scoop here

Event Details:

I've Grown Plenty, Thanks!
Date & Time: September 15th, 2024, 5pm
Location: Caveat
21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002
(212)-228-2100
Ticket Link
 





Videos