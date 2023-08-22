María Conchita Alonso To Take the Stage At Adler Hall At New York Society For Ethical Culture

Actress and singer María Conchita Alonso will bring her show “María Conchita Reveals Everything, Without Filters: Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll, Narcos and Chavez” to Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:00PM.

María Conchita Alonso needs no introduction throughout the Latin world. Her life has played out in the media, on stages from Miss World to Broadway, in movies, in the gossip press, from the political world to the scandal sheets. She performs her first ever tell-all, completely-come-clean, theater-meets-concert-meets-cabaret-meets-the-gossip-pages show In English, Spanish & Spanglish.

Over 90-minutes of talk, music, video and scandalous stories, LBGTQ+ icon Maria Conchita will make her audience see her life on stage and on screens from literally every angle. The audience will laugh, cry, laugh some more and go home completely and thoroughly shocked and truly entertained.

Although born in Cuba, María Conchita's heart belongs to Venezuela. A stunning young beauty, she represented Venezuela in the Miss World pageant. From there and the Miss World competition, she went on to have a successful career as a model, actress, and musician and soon Hollywood called, where she quickly established herself, starring in movies such as 'Moscow On The Hudson”, “The Running Man” and “Colors”. Her Television credits include such shows as 'Desperate Housewives' (ABC) and the Latin version 'Amas de Casa Desesperadas' (Univision).

Tickets are $38.50, $58.50, and $88.50 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at Click Here starting on Friday, August 25 at 10:00AM.