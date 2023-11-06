'Mambo Diablo: Honoring Tito Puente' Comes to Hostos Center For The Arts And Culture

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, in association with Joe Conzo, Sr., will present a night of Latin music brilliance - "Mambo Diablo: Honoring Tito Puente," on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. (EST). This concert will feature a spectacular lineup of world-class musicians and vocalists at the Main Theater of Hostos Community College celebrating the enduring legacy of the King of Latin Music.

The former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra unite as the world-renowned Mambo Legends Orchestra led by John "Dandy" Rodríguez, and musically directed by José Madera, alongside Mitch Frohman - each of whom boasts over 25 years collaboration with Tito Puente. Together, in a live onstage performance, they will take you on a remarkable journey through Tito Puente's most iconic compositions and songs. These include those immortalized by the likes of La Lupe, Celia Cruz, Santos Colón, Vicentico Valdés, and other legends.

The evening will be further enriched by heartfelt tributes from Puente's sons, Ronnie Puente and Tito Puente Jr., as well as performances by special guest artists who shared the stage and studio with Tito Puente. Among them are bassist Carlos Henríquez, percussionists Jimmy Delgado and Louis Bauzó, and trumpeters Ray Vega and Humberto Rámirez. Yolanda Duke will enchant the audience with her renditions of La Lupe's iconic songs, while Lucrecia will captivate with her interpretations of the unforgettable collaborations between Celia Cruz and Tito Puente. Jeremy Bosch will serenade the crowd with the timeless songs and boleros associated with Vicentico Valdés and Santos Colón during their partnership with Puente and his Orchestra.

The grand concert will be held at the Main Theater of Hostos Community College, located at 450 Grand Concourse (at 149th Street) in the Bronx. Tickets start at $45 with discounts available for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. They can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 718-518-4455 (M-F, 9am-5pm), or by visiting the Hostos Box Office Window (Mon-Fri, from 1pm to 4pm) or from 6:00 pm on the day of the concert. Hostos Community College is easily accessible by public transportation (IRT 2, 4, 5 Trains and Bronx Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 buses to 149th Street & Grand Concourse) or by car (Exit 3 off the Major Deegan Expressway - I-87).

ABOUT Tito Puente

Ernesto Antonio "Tito" Puente (April 20, 1923 - May 31, 2000) was arguably the most popular Latin artist of his time and many believe had the greatest influence on Latin music and the Latin jazz art form, in melding innovative ideas related to jazz with the Afro-Cuban tradition of the mambo and other styles. With eight Grammys, 189 albums, and a career that spanned five decades, he was known for bringing Latin music to new audiences and as the composer of such hits as ''Oye Como Va' and "Ran Kan Kan." With an influence on the entire music field, he helped to promote the careers of many artists including singers Celia Cruz and La Lupe. Tito Puente had a deep connection to Hostos. He performed at the Center many times and Hostos Community College maintains an archive of Puente memorabilia with posters, musical instruments, awards, photographs and recordings.

ABOUT THE MAMBO LEGENDS ORCHESTRA

The Mambo Legends Orchestra was formed in 2000 by former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra, led by John 'Dandy' Rodríguez, Mitch Frohman and musically-directed by José Madera. John "Dandy" Rodriguez began performing as a teenager with Tito Rodriguez; later he played with Ray Barretto and Típica '73, before beginning his 27-year stint playing bongos in Tito Puente's band. Mitch Frohman, a Bronx native, was the sax and flute soloist with the Tito Puente Orchestra for 25 years. He also played and recorded with famed Latin artists such as Eddie and Charlie Palmieri Paquito D'Rivera Chico O'Farrill and the Grammy award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra. Musical Director, timbalero and arranger Jose Maderastarted playing timbales with Machito as a teenager and was the first musical director for the Machito Orchestra. He was Tito Puente's conguero for 30 years and has performed on over 100 recordings by Latin, pop, R&B and jazz artists.

ABOUT THE SPECIAL GUEST ARTISTS

Ronnie Puente is Tito Puente's eldest son. His study of music began with classical piano from ages 5 to 12 which then evolved to trap drums, bass, and saxophone in a rock band in later years. Married to his childhood sweetheart Joan, they have two daughters. He says he "is his father's biggest fan," and participates musically on occasion for various tributes including the 80th Birthday Celebration of Tito Puente at Lincoln Center and the 3-day Tito Puente Retrospective at Hostos Center in 2017.

Tito Puente Jr. is the youngest son of Latin music legend Tito Puente. He grew up watching his father perform for thousands of fans and was deeply influenced by his father's music. In his early years, Tito Jr. was actually a fan of heavy metal and even joined a heavy metal band. However, in his late teens, he started working with his father as a drum tech. Today, he carries on his father's legacy, sharing Latin jazz with the world while also leaving his own mark on the world of music.

Lucrecia Pérez Sáez, known as Lucrecia, is a singer and actress born in Havana, Cuba. At the early age of seven, she began studying piano and music at the Instituto Superior de Arte de Cuba. She studied singing with Isolina Carrillo, the composer of the famous bolero "Dos Gardenias". In 1993, she left Cuba and settled in Barcelona, Spain. Lucrecia's 2010 "Álbum de Cuba" was nominated for Best Contemporary Tropical Album in the 2010 Latin Grammy Awards.

Yolanda Duke is a Latin singer, born in the Dominican Republic. Her family moved to New York in 1969, where she was raised. She developed a love for tropical music before winning her first festival in 1979. She is known for her ability to infuse passion and emotion into her singing, making her a respected figure in the Salsa and Latin music communities. Her debut album was titled "Soy Una Fiera", which was followed by a tribute to Cuban legend La Lupe titled "Nostalgias de La Lupe."

Jeremy Bosch is a Puerto Rican vocalist who began his musical journey playing percussion and singing at his local church. He received a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music at 17, where he had his first professional experience playing alongside percussionist legend Giovanni Hidalgo. Bosch has performed globally at concerts and festivals, and has worked with Grammy Award winner Sergio George and the Salsa Giants. He is also known for his work with the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and Los Hacheros.

Carlos Henríquez is a New York Puerto Rican jazz bassist, composer and leader who has played with legends like Tito Puente and Celia Cruz. He is a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and one of the first truly bilingual musicians, mastering both jazz and Afro-Latin traditions. He has released several albums, including A Nuyorican Tale, which explores the Puerto Rican and Nuyorican experience in New York City

Jimmy Delgado is an American jazz percussionist, composer and bandleader who specializes in Latin jazz and salsa music. He was born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents and started playing music at a young age. He has performed and recorded with many famous artists, such as Ray Barretto, Willie Colón, Eddie Palmieri, Tito Puente and Celia Cruz. He has also led his own orchestra and released several albums, such as A Mis Mentores...To My Mentors, which pays tribute to his musical influences

Louis Bauzó is a renowned percussionist born in Puerto Rico. He attended the Julliard School of Music and studied in Africa, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. A member of the Tito Puente Orchestra for seven years during the 1970s, he has performed and/or recorded with Dizzy Gillespie, Machito, Mario Bauzá, Eddie Palmieri, Mongo Santamaria, Johnny Pacheco, and Larry Harlow, among many. He is recognized expert in the performance of Afro-Caribbean ritual music.

Ray Vega is a multi-talented artist who has made significant contributions to both the jazz and Latin music scenes. Born in the South Bronx, Vega grew up immersed in jazz and Salsa. He is a veteran of the bands of Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, Mongo Santamaria, Mario Bauzá, Luis "Périco" Ortiz, Héctor LaVoe, Johnny Pacheco, Larry Harlow, Pete "El Conde" Rodríguez and Louie Rámirez to name a few. Vega is also a senior lecturer at the University of Vermont where he teaches trumpet and Jazz history.

Humberto Rámirez is a Puerto Rican musician, composer, arranger, and producer who is known for his innovative and influential jazz projects. He grew up in a musical family and studied at Berklee College of Music and Dick Grove School of Music. He has worked with many famous artists, such as Willie Colón, Marc Anthony, Olga Tañón, Tito Puente, Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, and Herb Alpert. He has recorded 26 albums in various formats and styles of jazz.

ABOUT JOE CONZO, SR.

Historian Joe Conzo, Sr., owns an unrivaled collection of live Latin music recordings. He is the producer of many recordings by Latin artists on prestigious labels such as Sony Music and Pablo. Conzo lectures for Jazz @ Lincoln Center, the Smithsonian and other organizations, and, since 2013, has taught a continuing education course on Latin music and Latin Jazz at Hostos with a focus on Tito Puente, Tito Rodríguez and Machito.

ABOUT THE HOSTOS CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE

Named "the powerful locus for Latino art" by the New York Times, the Hostos Center serves the cultural needs of South Bronx residents and neighboring communities. As a leader in Latinx and African-based programming, the Center creates performing and visual arts forums in which the diverse cultural heritages of its audiences are celebrated and nurtured. The Hostos Center consists of two state-of-the art theaters of 900 and 367 seats each, an experimental Black Box theater and a museum-grade art gallery.

Hostos Center events are sponsored by the Hostos Community College Foundation with funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Howard Gilman Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Office of NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, Jr.