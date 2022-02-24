Major Attaway, Will Roland, Derek Klena, and More Announced for Upcoming SETH CONCERT SERIES Performances

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced additional performers for his critically acclaimed LIVE concert series. Every week, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Upcoming performances include:

Major Attaway - March 7 at 8pm ET

Will Roland - March 13 at 8pm ET

Derek Klena - March 20 at 8pm ET

Lauren Patten - March 27 at 8pm ET

Adrianna Hicks - April 13 at 8pm ET

Save On March!

Early bird discounted tickets for the March lineup are now on sale through February 28th only! Tickets are just $20 plus service fees for all March shows through the end of the month.

Major Attaway is a Broadway,TV/Filmand Voice Actor from Fort Worth,TX. Best known for his Broadway Debut in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway in 2016. From 2017-2020 he took over the Tony Award winning role of the Genie ,bringing magic and glitter to a packed house 8 shows a week. He is currently the longest running Broadway Genie with over 1500 performances. He also played Fatty Arbuckle in NYCC Encores production of Mack and Mabel.

Will Roland (he/him) is a Brooklyn-based performer. Broadway: Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen, Off-Broadway/Regional: The Black Suits, LoserSongs. TV: Billions, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Other: Broadway Whodunit, Broadway Jackbox. Proud longtime member of Joe Iconis & Family. Passionate about new work: new plays & musicals developed with 2ST, La Jolla, Arena, NYMF, NAMT, Hartford Stage, & more. Thanks Mom, Dad, Val, Steph, SRDABD, Abrams, and my many teachers for their enduring support.

Derek Klena was most recently in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Prior to that, he played the same role in the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA. Previously, he starred as Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. Derek first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek has also made appearances on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Carrie Diaries."

Lauren Patten is an actress, singer, and writer living in New York. She won the Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Drama Desk Award for her acclaimed performance as Jo in Jagged Little Pill, a role she created from the first reading onwards. Other notable theatre credits include Fun Home (Broadway), The Wolves (Playwright's Realm; Obie and Drama Desk Awards), Days of Rage (Second Stage), and Spring Awakening (Deaf West). She is best known on television as Officer Rachel Witten on "Blue Bloods," a role she played for five seasons. She can also be seen on "The Good Fight" and "Succession." Lauren received a BA in Creative Writing from The New School, and trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Adrianna Hicks' Broadway credits include: SIX, The Color Purple (revival, swing), Aladdin (Fortune Teller/Jasmine's Attendant). National Tour: The Color Purple (Celie). Regional/International: Sister Act (Deloris u/s, Germany), Legally Blonde (Judge/Pilar u/s, Austria), Ragtime (Sarah), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Marlena), and a backup singer for Michael Bublé's Call Me Irresponsible Tour in Oklahoma.

The Seth Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of musical performances (Broadway and pop), hilarious inside stories, and audience participation including song requests...and only airs once.