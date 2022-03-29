Mae West drag show puts queer legacy on trial in experimental theater debut in A Jury of Our Queers, opening at Columbia University's Schapiro Theater, April 8th at 7:30pm and April 9th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are free.

Bombshell broad Mae West and rising Broadway starlet Helen Menken are both arrested in 1926 on charges of obscenity. Interrupted from their Broadway performances of a play called SEX and a subtextually sapphic French melodrama, Mae and Helen attracted the attention of the conservative sensibilities of their time.

Is all press good press if you press up against it? Perhaps. Does a [censored] proximity to queerness keep the spotlight from missing your mark? Not in this courtroom, honey. Two queens take to the stage to plead their cases while serving face... Serving legacy, serving legend, and navigating the difficulties of how to serve queer history and community.

Starring Anna Dresdale, DeVante Lewis, Nancy Nogood, and Josiah Vasquez.

Conceived & Directed by Dmitri Barcomi, written by Blake Bonilla & Justin Aaron Halle, Dramaturgy by Dezi Tibbs, Stage Managed by Sage Spitz, Assistant Directed by Avery Rose Pedell, Lighting Design by K8 August, Costume Design by Lindsey Eifert, Sound Design by Andrew Freeburg, Produced by Andrew Marderian

Content Warning: Production features references to homophobia and the carceral system.

Free ticket reservations are available at this link.