MacArthur Foundation Announces 2019 Fellows, Including Annie Dorsen, Sarah Michelson and More!
Earlier today, the MacArthur Foundation announced its 2019 Fellows, awarding unrestricted fellowships to talented individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction. The MacArthur Fellowship is a $625,000, no-strings-attached award to extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential.
This year's recipients included: Elizabeth Anderson (Philosopher), Sujatha Baliga (Attorney and restorative justice practitioner), Lynda Barry (Graphic novelist), Mel Chin (Artist), Lisa Daugaard (Criminal justice reformer), Annie Dorsen (Theater artist), Andrea Dutton (Geochemist), Jeffrey Gibson (Visual artist), Mary Halvorson (Guitarist), Saidiya Hartman (Literary scholar), Walter Hood (Landscape artist), Stacy Jupiter (Marine scientist), Zachary Lippman (Plant biologist), Valeria Luiselli (Writer), Kelly Lytle Hernandez (Historian), Sarah Michelson (Choreographer), Jeffrey Alan Miller (Literary scholar), Jerry X. Mitrovica (Theoretical geophysicist), Emmanuel Pratt (Urban designer), Cameron Rowland (Artist), Vanessa Ruta (Neuroscientist), Joshua Tenenbaum (Cognitive scientist), Jenny Tung (Evolutionary anthropologist), Ocean Vuong (Poet), Emily Wilson (Classicist and translator).
"From addressing the consequences of climate change to furthering our understanding of human behavior to fusing forms of artistic expression, this year's 26 extraordinary MacArthur Fellows demonstrate the power of individual creativity to reframe old problems, spur reflection, create new knowledge, and better the world for everyone. They give us reason for hope, and they inspire us all to follow our own creative instincts." -John Palfrey, President
