MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Offers Lottery For $24 Tickets to Preview Performances

Fans of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) can enter a special, first-of-its-kind digital lottery to win $24 tickets to the new play’s early performances at The Lyceum Theatre. The lottery, open today through 11:59 PM on Sunday, January 7, allows fans to enter to win 1 or 2 tickets priced at $24 each to the performance of their choice between February 27 and March 11.

The lottery is now open! Fans can enter HERE.

Winners will be selected between January 8 - 12 at 12:00 PM each day and will have 24 hours to purchase their tickets. Return to rush.telecharge.com to check your results. Entry to this lottery is free and open to all. Lottery tickets will be located throughout the orchestra and mezzanine based on availability. This lottery is the first of its kind, being open two months prior to the show's performances, allowing you to plan ahead!

“We are immensely excited about our unique lottery initiative for My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?),” said Producers Tom Smedes and Heather Shields. “This groundbreaking approach is more than just a ticketing strategy; it's a reflection of our commitment to making theater accessible and fostering a diverse audience. By launching the lottery months before our first preview, we are breaking the traditional mold of Broadway lotteries, which are often available only a few days or hours before show time, and opening up opportunities for theater lovers outside the NYC metro area to plan their visit and experience Broadway at an affordable price. It's a win-win – a chance for audiences to secure tickets well in advance at a great price and for us, as producers, to welcome a wide and enthusiastic audience right from the start of our journey.”

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is a hilarious, poignant, and infectiously joyous one-person play featuring West End artist Rob Madge (they/them). The show follows the journey of a family as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human. As much a hilarious ode to musical theatre and VHS tapes as it is the power of a family’s acceptance, the production beautifully weaves together themes of love and self-discovery with a pop-culture love-in for fairy tale fanboy/girls (and everyone in between).

The play will begin performances on February 27, 2024, with opening night slated for March 12 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th St.).

Additionally, the show recently announced that Meena Harris and Phenomenal Media, JJ Maley, and George Strus have joined the show’s producing team. Maley and Strus' non-profit organizations, Queer Arts Coalition and Breaking the Binary Theatre respectively, will be leading the production's training and community engagement efforts.

Tickets for My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) start at $48 (inclusive of all fees) and can be purchased now at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200.

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production also features scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern, by arrangement with Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.