MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 Season

Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled their 92nd season. The season will feature five musicals - My Best Friend’s Wedding; beloved classics Crazy for You, Little Shop of Horrors, and A Little Night Music; and the hit Broadway musical Waitress.

The 2024 season will begin in May with Waitress (May 9 – June 8); followed by Crazy for You (June 13 – July 13); A Little Night Music (July 18 – August 17); Little Shop of Horrors (August 22 – September 21) and the new musical, My Best Friend’s Wedding, based on the hit TriStar Pictures’ film and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David (September 26 – October 27).

“We can’t wait to keep audiences singing and dancing all season long with these five musicals, beginning in May with Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson’s blockbuster Broadway hit, Waitress,” said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. “In June we’ll tap dance our way through Crazy for You – who could ask for anything more – before bringing Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s A Little Night Music to Maine. The second half of the season will take us out of this world with fan favorite Little Shop of Horrors; before presenting My Best Friend’s Wedding, based on the beloved film and featuring the timeless music of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. We’re so excited to welcome audiences back to Ogunquit and to dive into our new season together.”

“Theatre is thriving in Southern Maine as our 2023 season saw nearly 100,000 theatre goers flock to our historic Playhouse,” said Managing Director Deborah Warren. “Our 92nd season promises to be another incredible season that soars beyond our summer stock history with an anticipated world premiere musical, a contemporary Broadway musical and three stunning musical revivals. We hope that theatre goers spend a Weekend in the Country with us at our beautiful destination by the sea.”

Details for the 2024 season are as follows:

Waitress

Thursday May 9, 2024 – Saturday June 8, 2024

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson

Based on the Motion Picture by Adrienne Shelly

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Crazy for You

Thursday June 13, 2024 – Saturday July 13, 2024

Music and Lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin

Book by Ken Ludwig

Co-Conception by Ken Ludwig and Mike Ockrent

Inspired by Material by Guy Bolton and John McGowan

Who could ask for anything more? The stunning all-Gershwin, tap-dancing extravaganza, riotously entertaining, and Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Crazy for You follows a young New York banker Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre. In Deadrock, Bobby falls for spunky Polly Baker, the theatre owner’s daughter. But Polly takes an instant dislike to the city slicker, so Bobby vows – through cunning, razzmatazz, and a hilarious case of mistaken identity – to win Polly’s heart and save the theatre. Crazy for You is the winner of three Tony Awards including Best Musical. This high-stepping Broadway musical includes a treasure trove of George and Ira Gershwin’s most beloved songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Naughty Baby,” “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” “Embraceable You,” “But Not for Me,” “Nice Work if You Can Get It,” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

A Little Night Music

Thursday July 18, 2024 – Saturday August 17, 2024

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Inspired by Material by Guy Bolton and John McGowan

Suggested by a Film by Ingmar Bergman

Originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince

A Little Night Music, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire. This musical celebration of love features the iconic song, "Send in the Clowns."

Little Shop of Horrors

Thursday August 22, 2024 – Saturday September 21, 2024

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Thursday September 26, 2024 – Sunday October 27, 2024

Book by Ron Bass & Jonathan Harvey

Based on the TriStar Pictures Film

Screenplay by Ron Bass

Featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David

In association with Crossroads Live

My Best Friend’s Wedding is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including I’ll Never Fall in Love Again, I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself, Walk on By, I Say A Little Prayer and What’s New Pussycat?.

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It’s the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O’Neal. When she hears he’s about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it’s not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend’s wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?