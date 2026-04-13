MUSICAL THEATRE MAYHEM To Return To The Rat NYC

Musical Theatre Mayhem will return to the RAT NYC on April 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The interactive event combines musical theatre trivia with game show formats, inviting both contestants and audience members to participate.

Presented by Broadway Bods, the show features four rounds inspired by classic game shows, including formats similar to Family Feud, Jeopardy!, and Name That Tune. Categories will focus on musical theatre topics, ranging from Broadway history to contemporary productions.

Contestants are selected at random at the start of the performance, with audience members given opportunities to answer questions and win prizes throughout the show. Prizes may include Broadway-themed merchandise such as cast albums, Playbills, and other items.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

The production is held on the fourth Monday of each month at the RAT NYC. A special Tony Awards viewing party is scheduled for June 14, 2026, featuring guest appearances.

ABOUT BROADWAY BODS

Broadway Bods is a New York-based theatre initiative focused on creating opportunities for performers in larger bodies. The organization will present the premiere of Sarah Bernui-Galante’s BODY NEGATIVE later this summer.