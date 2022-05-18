MR. SATURDAY NIGHT to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording - Get a First Listen Here!

Click Here for More Articles on Mr. Saturday Night

Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals has announced that Mr. Saturday Night (Original Broadway Cast Recording), starring Billy Crystal, will be released on June 10 on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

A new promo video featuring a first listen at tracks from the album can be viewed below!

In the five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut.

Mr. Saturday Night also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother, Stan Yankleman; Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity).

The Tony-nominated score for Mr. Saturday Night has music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, and the musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town). Music Direction is by David O, and orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

The album is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Brown, co-produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, and associate produced by Green.

"We're thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Jason and Amanda and capturing the stellar performances of Billy and this fabulous cast," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "In this first full Broadway season in three years, it's a joy to bring this original musical comedy score to audiences worldwide."

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Recent recordings released by Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals include the Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, as well as DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); A Chorus Line (Original Spanish Cast Recording), starring Antonio Banderas; and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

Album Track List:

We're Live A Little Joy There's a Chance I Still Got It At Farber's Buddy's First Act Until Now Timing What If I Said? Unbelievable What's Playing at the Movies Maybe It Starts With Me Tahiti My Wonderful Pain in the Ass Broken Any Man But Me Stick Around

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

For more information about the production, please visit MrSaturdayNightOnBroadway.com