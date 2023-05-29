MOONCHILDREN, THE OPERA Comes to the 15th Street Meeting House

The performance is at 7pm on June 3rd, 2023.

By:
Artstrong, at 7pm on June 3rd, 2023 at the 15th Street Meeting House at 15 Rutherford Place, NY, NY 10003 presents Christopher Sears's original composition, Moonchildren,The Opera.

Moonchildren, the Opera, a tour de force with four characters, archetypes, if you will, of the creative soul: the Moon, the Fool, Grace the beggar woman, and the Man, who seeks freedom from the gravity of the clock. Played on pianos, cello, guitar, accordion and kick drum with layered harmony and chorus. Runs 90 minutes.

Written, composed by Christopher Sears starring bandmates Sienna Sears as Grace, Adrian Enscoe as the Fool, Sydney Shepherd as the Moon, & Christopher Sears as the Man. Directed by Edie Avioli, with lighting design by Richard Dent.

Moonchildren, the Opera is supported by Artstrong, a 501c3 non-for-profit organization whose mission is to create, present and produce dynamic theater and music programs emphasizing live performance. The production has also been given generous sponsorship by the New York Quarterly Meeting's Welcoming Committee that is providing the hospitable and communal space of the 15th St Meeting House.

Cast: Christopher Sears, Sienna Sears, Adrian Enscoe, & Sydney Shepherd

Additional Cast/Choir -AKA- Men On The Benches:

Charles Sears, Alyssa Dann, Regina Strayhorn, Brandon Smith, Larry Darnell, Scott Sears, Opa Adeyemo, Ben Moniz, Lakis Pavlou, Chris Weihert

Creative Team:

Edie Avioli, Director
Scott Sears, Exec Director

Richard Dent, Lighting Designer





