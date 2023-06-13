MOANA Live Action Film Sets 2025 Release Date

The live action remake of Disney's Moana will be released on June 27, 2025.

Variety reports that the new release date comes as part of Disney's new release slate for their upcoming films, which also includes setting a May 3, 2024 release date for Deadpool 3 featuring Hugh Jackman.

Tony winner Thomas Kail will direct the upcoming feature, reuniting him with his Hamilton collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music for the new film. Original stars Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho will executive produce the film, with Johnson also returning to his role of Maui.

Kail recently joined Moana along with the original film's writer Jared Bush, who will return to write the screenplay for the remake with Dana Ledoux Miller.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go").