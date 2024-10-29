MOANA 2 Becomes Best First-Day Animated Ticket Pre-Seller of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fandango, the online movie ticketing service, has announced that Moana 2 is the best first-day ticket pre-seller for an animated film released in 2024 surpassing Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Kung Fu Panda 4. The film has also surpassed Moana (2016) in first-day ticket pre-sales and broke into the top 5 best first-day ticket-pre-sellers of the year joining Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, and Dune: Part 2, setting the stage for a strong ticketing run.

“It is exciting to see audiences engaged and fan anticipation for Moana 2 as the beloved franchise sets on for a new voyage,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango Ticketing. “Families are in for a treat over Thanksgiving weekend as they can watch Moana and her friends embark on a new adventure on the big screen.”

From now until November 10th 2024, when fans buy a ticket to Moana 2, they can get $5 off the original Moana on Fandango at Home. Additionally, to celebrate Moana’s newest voyage, Fandango is launching an exciting “Moana 2 Ticket 2 Adventure” bundle to prepare moviegoers for an adventure to remember–all for $54.99.

With this exclusive bundle, Fandango is offering fans 2 tickets to see Moana 2 in theaters, an exclusive limited-release Pua & Heihei Disney pin set, and 400 Fandango FanRewards points. Movie fans can also join the new Fandango Fanclub rewards program for $9.99 per month and take advantage of the limited-time offer of two free movie tickets after a 7-day free trial. Tickets for Disney’s Moana 2 are on sale now.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million at the global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The original film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for Best Song Written for Visual Media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures - Original Song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (Best Animated Feature Film of the year), a BAFTA (Best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (Best Motion Picture - Animated and Best Original Song ("How Far I'll Go").