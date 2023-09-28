MILK AND MESSAGES Staged Reading Announced At Theaterlab

Christina Shea-Wright is set to direct a one-night only staged reading of Elyssa Nicole Trust's new play, Milk and Messages on Monday, October 9th.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Christina Shea-Wright is set to direct a one-night only staged reading of Elyssa Nicole Trust's new play, Milk and Messages on Monday, October 9th at 7pm.

Milk and Messages delves into the lives of four new mothers who form a profound bond while navigating the joys and challenges of early motherhood. Throughout their first year of parenthood, they rediscover their own identities while celebrating friendship and community during this pivotal time.

The cast includes Jeanine Bruen, Lauriel Friedman, Jo-Anne Lee, Ben Mantell, Uton Onyejekwe, Bettina Skye, Chris Stahl, Callan Suozzi-Reari, and Elyssa Nicole Trust.

The reading, produced by LMC Productions, will take place at Theaterlab on 357 W 36th St. in the 4th Floor Atelier. The play runs for 90 minutes and will be followed by a brief wine reception and talkback.

Click here to reserve a free ticket.





