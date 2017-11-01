METEOR SHOWER Breaks House Record for Largest Advance Sales; Previews Begin Tonight

Before the curtain rises on its first preview, producers Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson announced today that Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower has broken the Booth Theatre's record for the largest advance sales in its 104-year history. Meteor Shower lands on Broadway with a record-smashing advance upwards of $7,500,000.

Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Meteor Shower begins performances this evening Wednesday, November 1 ahead of an official opening night set for Wednesday, November 29. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at MeteorOnBroadway.com, via Telecharge.com or by phone at 212 239 6200, or by visiting the Booth Theatre box office (222 West 45th St.).

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

The design team for Meteor Shower includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), and two-time Drama Desk Award winner Fitz Patton (Sound Design). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Meteor Shower had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, and had a subsequent production at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT.

Related Articles