MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway Breakfast

The lineup has been announced for Variety's annual Business of Broadway Breakfast, set to take place in New York on October 2. Included in the event are cast members from Merrily We Roll Along and Gutenberg! The Musical.

From Merrily, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez will appear, alongisde Gutenberg!'s Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

Additionally, the event will feature a Broadway Producers Panel, which will be moderated by City National Bank’s Erik Piecuch, and will feature Greg Nobile (“An Enemy of the People”), Kristin Caskey (“Gutenberg! The Musical!,” “Parade,” “The Wiz”), Patrick Catullo (“Here Lies Love,” “An Enemy of the People,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Gutenberg! The Musical!”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Purlie Victorious”) and Fiona Rudin (“How to Dance in Ohio”).

Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast will occur during Variety Gotham Week, which runs from October 2 - 5 in New York.

Read the original story on Variety.