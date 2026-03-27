MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on 25th Anniversary Tour This Summer

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL will launch a 25th Anniversary North American Tour in summer 2026. The full tour schedule will be announced in June. Learn more at MenopauseTheMusical.com.

25 years ago, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL premiered. Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, playwright Jeanie Linders created MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL to celebrate women at every stage of "The Change." In March 2001, the first show premiered in a small 76-seat theater. Because of this show, audiences of over 17 million women worldwide have embraced “The Change." The show will now head out on a multi-city tour with new artwork showcasing the women behind the global movement.

“To those who have been through the change, are going through it now, or love someone who is, may this production bring you as much laughter, support, and fellowship as intended. And may our dear Jeanie be laughing and singing along from whichever perch she's watching,” said Seth Greenleaf, Director and Producer, about the anniversary's announcement.

About Menopause the Musical

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

The production's Book and Lyrics are by Jeanie Linders. The creative team includes Director Seth Greenleaf, Music Supervisor and Additional Arrangements Alan J. Plado, Assistant Director Kim Simari, Choreography Supervisor Teri Adams, and Assistant Music Supervisor Roberta B. Wall. Columbia Artist Theatricals represents the production.

The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando, Florida, and ran Off-Broadway for four years, performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia, and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for 25 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.