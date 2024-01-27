MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office for Third Week in a Row

The film is expected to gross north of $60 million after this weekend. 

By: Jan. 27, 2024

According to Variety, Mean Girls is projected to remain at the top box office spot for the third week in a row and bring in $6.7 million over the next three days. The film is expected to gross north of $60 million after this weekend. 

While the film's hold on the top spot remains strong, Variety suggests that this is likely due to the lack of new releases this week. This week's numbers mark the lowest number-one release since September 2022, when Top Gun: Maverick returned to number one in their 15th release week. Next week's numbers will likely be challenged by the release of Argylle.

Read the full report here.

The Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.-directed film stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna FischerBusy PhilippsAshley ParkTina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.



Recommended For You