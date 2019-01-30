MEAN GIRLS Mathletes Explore Mathematics With Students At NYC's Museum of Math

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Mean Girls actress Erika Henningsen, and more than one hundred middle school students explored the mathematics in Tina Fey's Tony-nominated musical at the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) this afternoon.

Broadway performers and students to wore pink in honor of the iconic Mean Girls quote "On Wednesdays we wear pink" and participated in a brain teaser competition.

During this event, Henningsen (who plays Cady Heron), joined by Broadway co-stars Cheech Manohar, Chris Medlin, and Iain Young led a discussion led by MoMath's Executive Director Cindy Lawrence, about the fascinating role of math in Mean Girls. The presentation explored many themes of the musical, including students' at times adversarial relationship with math and the importance of students showcasing their intelligence without fear of being judged.

The Mean Girls cast also hosted a mathematical brain teaser competition for the students with special prizes provided by MoMath and Mean Girls on Broadway.

The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) strives to enhance public understanding and perception of mathematics in daily life. Currently celebrating its sixth anniversary, MoMath has reached about 2 million New Yorkers and visitors from around the world.

