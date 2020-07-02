MEAN GIRLS Launches Summer Book Club with 'The Hate You Give'
Mean Girls has just announced the launch of its Summer Reading and Discussion series, which begins on July 7 (4pm EDT) on Mean Girls on Broadway page. The first book is The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas.
"Throughout the summer, we're selecting a novel or nonfiction book that focuses on the ongoing fight for racial injustice in America," says the event description. "We invite you to read along with us and join our livestream discussion, an event full of conversation, education, & reflection. Hear from author Angie Thomas herself, along with Tina Fey and members of our cast!"
From the mind of Tina Fey, Mean Girls is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.
Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.
