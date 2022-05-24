MCC Theater's MISCAST22 Digital Broadcast, Featuring Audra McDonald, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit & More Now Extended

MCC Theater announced today an extension for the digital broadcast of Miscast22. Originally scheduled to conclude streaming tomorrow, May 25, the broadcast will now be available via Broadway Unlocked through Saturday May 28, 2022 at 11:59pm ET.

Additional content available on the platform includes a recording of the pre-show trivia hosted by Let's Hear It For The Choice's Jimmy Larkin, backstage interviews with the artists, honoree tributes, and a recording of the post-show discussion panel, featuring social media personalities Vanessa Calderón, Tyler Conroy, Abby DePhillips, and Melanie Sutrathada.

Tickets for the Miscast22 virtual broadcast are $30, include access to the bonus content, and are available to purchase at https://mcc.theater/Miscast22Extension.

Miscast22 took place on April 4, 2022 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The evening honored Emmy and Tony Award® winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie. The evening was filmed in its entirety for a broadcast that began on Sunday May 22, 2022.

Miscast22 features performances by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment," Clyde's), Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked), Tony Award® nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared and "Law and Order: SVU"), Tony Award® nominee Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire, Some Like It Hot), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, Black No More), Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, "Evil"), Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald ("The Gilded Age," Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill), Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening, "Glee"), Tony Award® winner Kelli O'Hara ("The Gilded Age," The King and I), Steven Pasquale (Assassins, American Son) and Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge, "Schmigadoon"). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Director.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Funds raised from Miscast22 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

ABOUT MCC THEATER

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, the tenets of collaboration, education, and community are at the core of MCC Theater's programming. One of the only theaters in the country led continuously by its founders, Artistic Directors Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play, Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and the musicals Coraline, Carrie, and Ride the Cyclone. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Blake West joined the company in 2006 as Executive Director. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

MCCTheater.org

BIOS

CHRISTINE BARANSKI One of the entertainment industry's most honored actresses, Christine Baranski is an Emmy, two-time Tony, Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk and American Comedy Award winner.

A graduate of The Juilliard School, Baranski received her big break in Tom Stoppard's hit Broadway comedy The Real Thing, directed by Mike Nichols, for which she won a Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award.

Baranski went on to earn her second Tony Award® for her performance in Neil Simon's Rumors. She also won an Emmy, American Comedy and SAG Award for her performance in the hit series "Cybill," in addition to three subsequent Emmy Award nominations. Baranski received a total of 5 Emmy nominations for her guest roles on "Frasier" and "The Big Bang Theory."

As the formidable "Diane Lockhart" on "The Good Wife," Baranski received six Emmy nominations and two Critics' Choice Television Award nominations for her performance on the CBS series. She currently stars as the character in the critically acclaimed spinoff "The Good Fight," which was recently renewed for a sixth season on Paramount+. Baranski has been nominated for four Critics' Choice Television Awards, as well as a Golden Globe nomination and TCA Award nomination, for her performance in the spinoff "The Good Fight."

Baranski can currently be seen starring as "Agnes Van Rhijn" in the HBO series "The Gilded Age," from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes. The critically acclaimed series is an epic of the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s, and features an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Audra McDonald and Morgan Spector, among others.

Additional film credits include Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, A Bad Moms Christmas, Mamma Mia!, Trolls, Miss Sloane, Into the Woods, Chicago, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bowfinger, Bulworth, Cruel Intentions, and The Birdcage, among others.

Previous stage credits include Boeing-Boeing, HurlyBurly, The House of Blue Leaves, It's Only a Play, Lips Together Teeth Apart, The Loman Family Picnic, Regrets Only, Coming Attractions, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Obie Award), Encores! productions of Follies, Promises, Promises, and more.

Baranski received an Honorary Doctorate from Juilliard, and in 2018, was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.