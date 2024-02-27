MARY POPPINS Film Rating Changes in the U.K. Due to 'Discriminatory Language'

In the U.K., the rating has been changed on the 1964 film Mary Poppins.

According to The Independent, the British Board of Film Classification has changed the rating from U, meaning that there is no material likely to offend or harm, to PG, meaning some material may not be suitable for children and parental guidance is suggested.

The BBFC cites "discriminatory language" as the reasoning behind the change in rating, which is due to the use of the word "hottentots". The word was originally used by white Europeans to refer to the Khoekhoe, a group of nomadic herders in South Africa, and then became a slur adopted by Dutch settlers in South Africa, and was later used to refer to all Black people.

“We understand from our racism and discrimination research, and recent classification guidelines research, that a key concern for people, parents in particular, is the potential to expose children to discriminatory language or behaviour which they may find distressing or repeat without realising the potential offence," stated the BBFC.

About Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins is a 1964 American musical fantasy comedy film directed by Robert Stevenson and produced by Walt Disney, with songs written and composed by the Sherman Brothers. The screenplay is by Bill Walsh and Don DaGradi, based on P. L. Travers's book series Mary Poppins.

The film stars Julie Andrews in her feature film debut as Mary Poppins, who visits a dysfunctional family in London and employs her unique brand of lifestyle to improve the family's dynamic. Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, and Glynis Johns are featured in supporting roles.

Mary Poppins was released on August 27, 1964, to critical acclaim and commercial success, earning $44 million in theatrical rentals in its original run. It became the highest-grossing film of 1964 in the United States, and at the time of its release, was Disney's highest-grossing film ever. During its theatrical lifetime, it grossed over $103 million worldwide, and received a total of 13 Academy Award nominations, and won five.

In 2013, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.