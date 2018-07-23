MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN's Opening Weekend is a Solid Summer Start with $76.4 Million

Mamma Mia! HERE WE GO AGAIN opened in U.S. cinemas on July 20, 2018. According to Variety, it "might not have nabbed the box office crown, but its domestic debut is still something to sing about." With a summer filled with big superhero blockbuster films, the Mamma Mia! sequel opened with $34 million domestically and $76.4 million globally, which is a promising start for the upbeat jukebox musical.

"There was big pent up demand for a movie like this," said Eric Handler, an analyst with MKM Partners. With big summer action and adventure films like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War, Mamma Mia! HERE WE GO AGAIN caters to a different audience that hasn't been represented as much. So don't count the movie musical out as the weeks go on.

Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooperreunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar® winner Colin Firth return to play Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Broadway's Beautiful). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young HARRY is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends).

Read more on Variety.







