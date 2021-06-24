Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAGICAL WOMEN Celebrates One Year Anniversary

pixeltracker

Magical Women is a fascinating documentary series about an elusive, exclusive profession filled with secrets, pitfalls and intrigue.

Jun. 24, 2021  

MAGICAL WOMEN Celebrates One Year Anniversary

 

Why would someone choose a career as a magician?  Could you imagine the journeys of the rare women who have chosen this obscure profession, many of whom originated from dance and theatre?

What made them change directions; to restart and what is their future?  Magical Women is a fascinating documentary series about an elusive, exclusive profession filled with secrets, pitfalls and intrigue.   

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to glimpse into their unique magical world to learn, without a crystal ball, the secrets to their successes.  

Join us to celebrate Magical Women's one year anniversary.  For the first time EVER, there is a credible source for fabulous, females, past and present:

Thumbnail_FirstYear.jpeghttps://youtu.be/97_g1NbNGCw

ABOUT

The project started with star-maker, Connie Boyd  and her vision to fill a void to document & source Magical Women globally.  

The Magical Women project is dedicated to honoring women in under-represented careers.  

As a trained dancer and an experienced illusionist, mentor, coach, producer and director herself, the subject was a topic Connie understood well and could easily relate to. 

Magical Women's unique journeys demonstrate positivity through the power of determination, commitment and creativity with a magical dusting of glamour on top.

 


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz

More Hot Stories For You